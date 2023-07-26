Fr Mathew's star duo Diego O'Herlihy and Sean McManus join Ballincollig for the new Super League season

Emporium Cork Basketball Ballincollig have two new additions to their squad for the upcoming Insure My Van Mem’s Super League season.

With the signing of Fr Mathew's talented young players Diego O’Herlihy and Sean McManus, the defending champions are adding to the strength of their squad.

Both these players will definitely fill the void left by the Village’s star forward Dylan Corkery, who has taken a year out to travel to Australia.

However, small forward O’Herlihy and forward McManus will be a big loss to Fr Mathew's as both played major minutes for them in the Division One National League over the past few seasons, with Diego averaging 13.7 points and Sean averaging 10.8 points a game.

Diego had been with Mathew's since the age of nine and played up through the ranks with them, making his National League debut at the age of 16.

His main reason for moving to Ballincollig is to continue his growth as a player and to play and test himself at a higher level.

Fr Mathew's Diego O'Herlihy shoots a basket from Sligo All- Stars Eoghan Donaghy during the President's National Cup tie at Fr Mathew's Arena

“Although it’s sad to be leaving Fr Mathew's, who I played with since I was nine years of age and made so many great friends on the way, I just felt the time was right to make the move this summer,” Diego said.

“I feel the main reason for me to make the move to Ballincollig was the continuation to improve myself as a basketball player and compete at a higher level.

"I think I gained lots of experience and really improved a lot as a player during my time playing National League with Mathew's, however, I feel now was a good time to test myself at Super League Level.

"To get a chance to play and train with a higher quality of players from home and abroad will be very challenging, however, I am very grateful for Ballincollig for giving me the this chance and I’m really enjoying pre-season already in the magnificent facilities in MTU,” Diego added.

Sean has a different story to Diego as he was a late comer to the game, when he started playing with Fr Mathew's at 15 years of age.

The six foot six forward is really looking forward to the challenge of playing at Super League level and to try improve his overall game.

“I spent most of my playing days with Mathew's playing the four and five spot, but I am looking forward to try and expand my game and play with a different emphasis of playing in all areas on the floor.

"To be surrounded by such great players and coaches as I am in pre-season is massive for my development in all aspects of the game. "When both Diego and myself contacted Coach Ciaran O’Sullivan about the move, the only promise he gave us was if we work hard that we would become better players.” Sean added.