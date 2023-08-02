O’Cionnaighs Bar pool team are the best in Cork, winning the treble this year

THE O’Cionnaighs Bar pool team have done the treble once again, by winning all three pool competitions in Cork this year.

They won the Heineken A league, the Fosters Knockout Cup Competition and then added the Beamish Cup recently to complete the treble.

O'Cionnaighs won the Beamish Cup against a very unlucky Gallows A’ Team.

The game started with Martin Mac getting the first point on the board, when he beat Paudie Corcoran.

Cork Pool: The Cork Scotch Double Pool champions, the O'Cionnaighs duo Ryan Cronin and Darragh Oosterloo.

Andy O’Donovan won the next frame against Stephen Walsh, making the game two nil.

Jason O’Sullivan won O’Cionnaighs' first point when he beat Darren Buckley.

The Gallows then went on a serious run winning the next three frames with Stephen Ahern, Dave Cremin and Tony Chen all getting points against Ryan Cronin, Robert O’Connor and David Cassidy.

Shane Hourihan won the next two frames beating Darren Ryan and Martin Mac, making the game 5-3.

Ryan Cronin made it 5-4 when he beat Dave Cremin.

Andy O’Donovan then won next frame of the night against John Magee, making the game 6-4.

Stephen Walsh then beat Tony Chen to put game back to within one frame.

Jason O’Sullivan won his second game of the night against John Lynch putting the match all square.

David Cassidy then put O’Cionnaighs ahead when he beat Darren Buckley but Stephen Ahern won the next against Paudie Corcoran to put the match into a final frame shoot out.

O’Cionnaighs put in David Cassidy and Gallows A put in Dave Cremin.

It was David Cassidy who took out a great finish and made the Shandon Street Bar the treble winners for the 22/23 season.

The lads playing pool with O’Cionnaighs Bar have been playing together for over 14 years and have made life time friends along the way as well as winning plenty of sliverware.

The bar is owned by Tony and Frances Kenny and the lads were full of praise for both for all their support over the years and hope that they gave something back by putting silverware on the shelf.

Cork Pool: O'Cionnaighs Bar pool team manager Paudie Corcoran with all three cups.

Behind a great team there is also a great manager and Paudie Corcoran is that man who makes the big calls on game night.

”This was another amazing year for the bar and the lads,” Paudie said.

“It’s hard enough to win one title, however, the lads have been incredible this year, winning by the treble.

"Greg Casey also won the individual title for the fourth year in a row and then Ryan Cronin and Darragh Oosterloo won the Cork Scotch Doubles Championship."

The bar has four Cork senior snooker players on the team.

They are Greg Casey, Ryan Cronin, Sean Walsh and David Cassidy and with all their experience, it will always give the Shannon Bar a great chance in any competition.

One of those players, Greg Casey, also won Cork Pool Player of the Year after winning 12 games out of 13 and he went on to win the Cork Individual Cup for the fourth year in a row.

“We also have 13 players currently representing the Cork League and we play in Killarney every year. We won the All-Ireland in 2013 which was a great achievement.

“Sadly, last November we lost one of our players and a true friend in Wayne Wharmby, who passed away leaving his family and ourselves in complete shock.

"Wayne was a great character and a valuable member of our team so we will hold a special memorial tournament in his memory in December.

“Finally, as manager I would like to thank Tony and Frances for all their support, however we are still waiting on our free night," Paudie says with a cheeky smile.

"I would also like to thank the lads for all their efforts and time over the year and hopefully we can come back and try be as successful as this year,” Paudie added.

After the final The Cork Ring Committee thanked both bars for a great game and Ray O’Mahony and Trevor and the staff of the Red Cove Inn for a great night.

O’Cionnaighs were also congratulated on another magnificent year by winning the treble.

Cork Pool: Greg Casey receives his Cork Pool League Player of the Year award from Ray O’Mahony of the Red Cove Inn.﻿

They wished all lads from O’Cionnaigh’s well and praised them for another great year and set great standard for the league.

We like to say to all our members enjoy yer summer and we see ye next year.

The successful O’Cionnaighs Pool team that won the treble this year were: Jason O’Sullivan, Darren Hill, John Magee, Darragh Oosterloo, Shane Hourighan, Greg Casey, Sean Walsh, Ryan Cronin, David Cassidy, Micheal O’Sullivan, Steven Walsh, Paudie Corcoran, Jason O’Sullivan and Robert O’Connor.