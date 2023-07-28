Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 09:36

What can we expect from this year's PSFC?

Jack McKay gives his predictions for this season's Premier Senior Football Championship 
Ian Maguire of St Finbarrs in action against Barry Cripps of Nemo Rangers. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Jack McKay

WITH the Cork Football Championships kicking off this weekend, there are countless games across all tiers that will be full of surprises.

As the modern format provides the unpredictability and closeness that it does, here’s my attempt at predicting how the PSFC will unfold.

CHAMPION 

The 2021 champions St Finbarr’s will be gunning for their 11th senior title when they open their account against Mallow tomorrow evening, and I believe they’ll bounce back this season.

With the quality of Steven Sherlock and Ian Maguire – two players who starred for the Rebels in the 2023 season, St Finbarr’s will certainly be one of the favourites heading into this year’s championship.

Determined to avenge their 2022 disappointment, and with Nemo Rangers missing star forward Luke Connolly for the opening round, Rangers could end up struggling.

It's been 10 years since the Haven were last crowned champions, and while I’d expect the west Cork outfit to be going strong near the business end, I feel as though they’ll fall short once again.

St Finbarr’s will be determined to avenge their misfortune last year, and they might just do it.

RELEGATED 

This is hard to call, because relegation also depends heavily on the group draw, something that has worked in favour of Mallow and St Michael’s, with one of the two guaranteed to avoid the playoff.

This season, I’d expect Mallow to be the team dropping down to Senior A.

They had an abysmal league campaign, winning just five of nine in Division 3, and while they will have Cork senior Matthew Taylor on board, I’m anticipating that St Michael’s will carry the momentum from their title win last year, edging out Mallow.

That should leave north Cork side facing a relegation playoff against either Carrigaline or Éire Óg, but in my opinion, either of the two will have the quality to defeat Mallow.

DARK HORSE 

Maurice Shanley of Clonakilty. Picture: Denis Boyle
Maurice Shanley of Clonakilty. Picture: Denis Boyle

There are a few that could get ‘dark horse’ tag, especially in Group A, so I’ve gone for Clonakilty.

Firstly, their league form has been particularly impressive. They narrowly missed out on promotion to Division 1 and have been dealt a relatively favourable group draw.

Don’t get me wrong, a group with Castlehaven, Valley Rovers and Carbery Rangers is easily the most balanced of the three, but Clonakilty could definitely get the second spot in that group.

Maurice Shanley was particularly impressive for Cork this season too, and his quality will no doubt aid Clon as they look to take points from their west Cork opponents.

UNDERPERFORMER 

This is a hard one to call and is certainly a prediction that could come back to haunt me, but I’ve gone with Ballincollig.

The Village just about avoided the drop to Division 2 in the league this year and have had hardly been able to field a full-strength team all season.

With Cork senior Luke Fahy absent for at the very least Ballincollig’s opener against Nemo Rangers, they could be in a very uncertain position after facing the reigning champions.

With both Carrigaline and Éire Óg eager to take points from each other and get out of the group this year, it’s hard to see Ballincollig bouncing back from a Nemo defeat with a win against a Carrigaline side who could be on for two wins in a row.

