Premier SFC: St Michael's relishing change of scenery

St Michael’s are used to being favourites at the outset of a championship campaign – but they’re delighted for that not to be the case this time around.

After six defeats in the second-tier final (Premier IFC in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and senior A in 2021), the city club finally broke through the glass ceiling with last year’s win over Knocknagree.

It earned them a return to the top grade for the first time since 2006 and, while there are 13 teams – ten clubs and three divisions – ahead of them in the bookmakers’ reckoning, Michael’s are happy to have the pressure off.

They begin their campaign with a clash against Douglas at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening (5pm) and midfielder Andrew Murphy is looking forward to it.

“There’s a lot of us who have been there through five, six different final losses,” he says, “so to actually be able to start out the year knowing we are where we want to be and just not facing into the pressure with everyone talking, ‘Can they do it, can they not,’ it’s nice to be there and show it again.

“There’s a few there now that have been there since we last played senior in 2006. It’s been a long year waiting to get here now but there is that buzz, the bounce in training you can especially see it now in the last month that lads just can’t wait to get going.

“There’s a different buzz than there has been in the past.”

St Michael's joint captains Seán Keating and Tom Lenihan raise the Kevin McTernan cup after defeating Knocknagree in last year's Bons Secours Hospital SAFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Murphy was involved for five of the unsuccessful finals and doesn’t feel that the belief ever wavered. The fact that the team and management were constantly refreshing meant that mental hang-ups didn’t take hold.

“Each year, especially from like 2017 onwards, we had new lads coming in who had minor success and U21 success as well,” he says.

“Dave Egan coming in as manager as well – he had coached the minors and the 21s so we had the new voices and there was the core group of us that were experienced and had been through those losses but we also had the young lads coming in and saying, ‘Yeah, we know how to win, this is what we need to do.’”

And last year, things finally came together.

“We probably had another year into the younger lads, so they were more developed,” Murphy says.

“We had a good strength and conditioning programme going last year and that has definitely helped to make the step up.

“There wasn’t any massive changes in how we played or anything like that, it was just a bit more experience for the younger fellas and that extra bit in the strength and conditioning too.”

St Michael's Andrew Murphy challenges Fermoy's Dale Dawson in last year's game at Watergrasshill. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Now, there is another step up in terms of physicality and speed, though playing Division 1 football in the league should stand to Michael’s. In addition, most of the players are familiar with playing against Douglas.

“Across both teams, most players would know each other so there’s that familiarity,” he says.

“We would’ve played with lads in school and everything like that so it’s not anything knew. It won’t be a big surprise going in, everyone kind of knows each other.”

Another factor helping is the fact that a number of the Michael’s players are senior hurlers with Blackrock. While balancing demands can be tough, it’s also the case that success in one code helps the other.

“Absolutely,” Murphy says, “we have had a number of runs in the last few years. In 2017 we got to both finals – the premier intermediate football and the senior hurling – we were out every week and that buzz after a win every week you bring into training.

“You win a hurling match you go into football training on the Tuesday getting ready for the weekend and there’s that buzz of the dual players coming in delighted.

“It’s just a massive boost. Winning breeds winning so everyone is hoping to get wins across both.”

And the target for the championship?

“Just to do exactly what we can do,” he says, “go out and try to win every game that we can.

“Wherever that takes us – obviously our ultimate aim is to try and get to the top and be in there with the likes of Nemo and the Barrs.”