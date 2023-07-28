Mark Walsh and Lizzie Lee continue their domination of local races with victory at the Tracton four-mile event

THE Mark Walsh and Lizzie Lee domination of local races continued at the second edition of the Tracton four-mile event where both again came way with decisive victories.

Walsh was coming off the back of wins at the Stirling 5km and Millstret five-miler in previous weeks while for Lee it was her 12th consecutive road race success since April.

The Tracton course is notated for its many undulations and for the early leader, Barry Twohig of St Finbarr’s, hills don’t pose much of a problem as the former Blarney cyclist thrives on tough conditions.

However, as the course levelled out somewhat a group consisting of Walsh, Vivian Foley (second last year), Donal Coakley and John Meade took control.

Tracton Athletic Club members Norma Collins and Fiona O'Mahony pictured at the club's road race. Picture: John Walshe

Once again, it was Walsh’s superior strength over the closing stages that made the difference as he moved away over the final downhill section to cross the line with the clocking showing 20:49.

Foley, of the Eagle club, repeated his runner-up spot from last year to record a time six seconds faster of 20:58.

This was another remarkable performance from the M50 runner, adding to his ninth place overall (2:38:17) in the heatwave conditions of the Cork Marathon last June.

Coakley won the battle for third, seven seconds ahead of Meade, with Jeremy O’Donovan (St Finbarr’s) another three second further back in fifth.

Lee had an easier win in the women’s race, although her time of 23:09 was well outside Aoife Cooke’s impressive 22:43 from the inaugural 2022 event.

Catherine Murphy of Eagle finished second in 24:41 with local runner Meadhbh Moynihan, running for Leevale, improving almost two minutes on her time from last year to take third in 24:55.

The race was again a great success for the rejuvenated Tracton AC with the number of finishers totalling over 250, around a third up on 2022.

The club will shortly be 70 years in existence and they were delighted to have two of the longest-serving members, Jimmy O’Reilly and Sean Ryan, in attendance on the night.

Watergrasshill runners Lisa Conway, Denis Cronin and Maeve O'Hagan who took part in the Tracton four-mile. Picture: John Walshe

Results Men:

1 M Walsh (Leevale) 20:49; 2 V Foley (Eagle, M50) 20:58; 3 D Coakley (Leevale) 21:04; 4 J Meade (St Finbarrs, M40) 21:11; 5 J O’Donovan (St Finbarrs, M40) 21:14; 6 B Twohig (St Finbarrs, M40) 21:22.

M40: 4 K Lenihan (West Limerick) 21:35.

M50: 2 M McGuire (Eagle) 25:03; 3 S O’Callaghan (Togher) 25:54.

M60: 1 C O’Connell (St Finbarrs) 23:49; 2 M Lynch (Eagle) 25:27; 3 M McGrath (Eagle) 26:54.

M70: 1 K Higgs (Eagle) 32:18; 2 J Walshe (RRC) 36:54; 3 J Murray (unatt) 40:46.

Women:

1 L Lee (Leevale, F40) 23:09; 2 C Murphy (Eagle, F40) 24:41; 3 M Moynihan (Leevale) 24:55; 4 L Kelly (Carrigaline, F40) 25:50; 5 J Lucey (unatt) 26:00; 6 K Collins (Carrigaline Tri, F40) 26:48.

F50: 1 J Murphy (unatt) 32:09; 2 N O’Keeffe (Watergrasshill) 32:34; 3 M O’Riordan (unatt) 35:52.

F60: 1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 29:55; 2 F O’Connor (Eagle) 34:40; 3 A Murphy (UCC Staff) 38:20.