FAI Cup draw: Cork City to face Waterford and Rockmount will play Bohemians in Dublin

This will be the second meeting between City and Waterford in 2023, and it follows the Rebel Army’s 2-1 victory in the Munster Senior Cup semi-finals.
Tunde Owolabi of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round match between Treaty United and Cork City at Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK CITY will face Munster rivals Waterford FC in the second round of the FAI Cup at Turner’s Cross in three weeks time.

FAI Intermediate Cup champions Rockmount, the last remaining team from the Munster Senior League in the competition, will travel to Dublin and take on Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

The tie of the round is St Patrick’s Athletic going to the Brandywell to play defending champions Derry City.

The cup fixtures will be played on the weekend ending August 20th with the exact date still to be decided.

The Rebel Army qualified for the second by beating Treaty United 2-0 last Saturday at the Market Fields.

All of the action happened in the second half, with a Josh Honohan header opening the scoring in the 54th minute.

That came from a Barry Coffey corner, and the midfielder set up the decisive goal by threading a pass through to Tunde Owolabi. 

The striker took the ball down and fired across the goal, and City led 2-0 with just 13 minutes left to play at the Market Fields.

The challenge now for the club is to win back to back games in the FAI Cup for the first time since 2018.

City regularly get passed the first round, but they have struggled to maintain a run in recent seasons. 

In 2019, Galway United beat them 1-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park and Shamrock Rovers stopped them from progressing in 2020.

Rockmount AFC manager Edward Kenny before the FAI Intermediate Cup Final 2022/23 match between Cockhill Celtic and Rockmount AFC at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

St Pats went to Turner’s Cross in 2021 and Coffey scored at the death to force extra-time. 

The Saints won a penalty shoot-out and went on to beat Bohemians in the final.

Last year, City opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers at St Coleman’s Park and their reward was a game with Derry City at the Brandywell. 

They lost 2-0, with Will Patching opening the scoring in the 11th minute with a penalty.

Rockmount are looking at qualifying for the quarter finals for the first time since 2004. 

Eddie Kenny and his players got to this stage of the competition by beating Home Farm on penalties and Gorey Rangers in Wexford.

The last time a team from the Munster Senior League got to the quarter finals of the FAI Cup was in 2014 and Avondale United lost to Finn Harps.

Sports Direct FAI Cup First Round Draw:

Finn Harps v Skerries Town; Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, UCD v Galway United, Cork City v Waterford FC, St Patrick CYFC v Wexford FC, Bohemians v Rockmount, Kerry FC v Drogheda United, Bray Wanderers v Dundalk.

