SAFC: Dohenys looking to build on league momentum

In a grade with a spread of quality as even as the Bons Secours Hospital Cork SAFC, one could make the case that every group is a group of death.

Even so, Group 3 for the 2023 championship, comprising Dohenys, Newcestown, Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers, is tougher than most, given that it features the last two sides relegated from premier senior. It means that three of the six games will be West Cork derbies and the first of those, between Dohenys and Newcestown in Rossmore at 5.30pm this evening, will have a lot riding on it.

Quarter-finalists last year, Dohenys come into the campaign on the back of winning Division 3 of the Cork Credit Unions Football League. Manager Declan O’Dwyer feels that the victory has a dual importance, in that it also ensures they will operate at a higher level next spring.

“I suppose it's been well publicised, we hadn't won something at adult level in a long time,” he says, “so that's always a boost when you win something.

“We didn't set any target to go and win the league as such, but it's very important for that group to get up out of Division 3, I won’t lie.

“Division 2, when you look at the calibre of teams there for next year, it makes a massive difference and winning's a habit.

“It's nice to have to won something and for the last four weeks to be able to look forward to this game.”

The league final was against Knocknagree, who were beaten in last year’s SAFC final by St Michael’s. That Dohenys came out on the right side of a championship-like game after extra time was extra pleasing.

“They were probably physically bigger than us,” says O’Dwyer.

“To grind that out was massive, even though both teams were probably down a few players for various reasons. To get it over the line, after playing very well all through the game and then getting hit by a few sucker-punches, to get it done in extra time was a great boost.”

Dohenys manager Declan O'Dwyer, pictured in his playing days.

O’Dwyer, a Bishopstown-based Garda, is assisted by selectors Daniel O’Donovan, Paul Deane and David Mawe, while Bandon native Colm Aherne – who led his native club to the 2015 JAFC and 2016 IFC and later managed Clonakilty – has come on board as coach.

On the field, there are a few changes, too.

“Cathal O’Donovan, who played midfield for us all through last year, he’s in Australia,” O’Dwyer says.

“We had a couple of lads home from Australia last year playing for us during the summer as well and they’re not available but we’ve brought a couple of new lads into it as well.

“A few from the minor team last year are after progressing up and a couple of them are well in contention for this weekend.

“Aaron Mannix is back too, after playing soccer with Cork City. He’s a good boost as well, he’s been exposed to a high-pressure environment after being around their first team.

“He’s raw in that he hasn't played a lot of adult football because soccer has been his first sport but he's a big strong young fella so it’s good to have him around.”

Another that Dohenys are ‘welcoming back’ is Fionn Herlihy, who will have benefited from the experience of being on the Cork panel.

“You can 100 percent see that this year, to be honest,” O’Dwyer says.

“Since he’s come back, he has gone up another notch. He’s more vocal and stuff with the group and he's been brilliant since we got him back.

“We’ve had him for two training sessions I suppose since January up until a few weeks ago but he’s an example to everyone, in all fairness to him.”

As to how things will go, Dohenys hope to at least match last year, when they made the quarter-finals, though O’Dwyer knows it won’t be easy.

“Quarter-final is your minimum expectation, really,” he says, “because that just means out of the group.

“It's a great group. The Champions League structure is brilliant but we kind of had the same few teams for the last few years and whereas it's three completely different teams that we haven't played in a number of years now this year.

“It’s great, it's totally different for the lads to look forward to. We're ready to go we think here for Saturday night.

“It’s a great opener, for everyone. You go back only two years ago they were only a game away from a semi-final in the premier senior. It's amazing how quickly it changes with a small bit of luck going against you or whatever.

“They were that far up and now they're in the grade, but this grade is extremely even – it’s extremely hard to call every single game.”