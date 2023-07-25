Cork City confirm the signing of striker Jaze Kabia 

CORK CITY have confirmed the signing of Jaze Kabia, with the forward moving home after a spell in Scotland and will come into the squad for the Shelbourne game on Friday night.

The 22-year-old, who once lined out for College Corinthians and Douglas Hall, was recently attached to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Kabia returns to the League of Ireland after previously lining out for Cobh Ramblers and Shelbourne.

He made history in east Cork by featuring on the Ramblers team that reached the 2018 League of Ireland Cup final, which was the club’s first ever senior national final.

Kabia went from there to Shelbourne and he finished that season with a First Division winners medal.

The forward was a key member of a team that needed to win the second last game of the season against Drogheda United so that they could achieve automatic promotion after eight years in the First Division.

Kabia played one season at the highest level of the Irish football pyramid, and that was with Shelbourne in 2020.

He immediately settled into the pace of the league and he scored the winning goal against St Patrick’s Athletic on the night that saw Premier Division football return to Tolka Park.

The forward transferred to Livingston in 2021 and he made his debut in 2-2 draw with Celtic.

His introduction to the Scottish Premiership was an elbow from Scott Brown, and the Celtic captain was sent off for that.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Kabia said “It’s great to get it over the line, and it’s good to be home also. I’m looking forward to getting going! I’d know a few of the boys already, and they’ve been great.

"They’ve helped me settle in, and get to know the rest of the squad.

“I’ve watched what Liam and the rest of the staff have been doing on the training pitch for the last couple of weeks, and I know that everyone’s good enough.

"We have the quality and we have the players, so we’ll put it right no doubt.”

City’s Sporting Director, Liam Buckley, commented: “We are delighted to have Jaze on board for the rest of the season.

"He has come in to training and done well, so we are pleased to get the deal done. He is a forward player and will give us options in an attacking sense.

"He’s also a Cork lad and is really keen to play for the club, so we are looking forward to working with him.”

Kabia is the fourth player to sign for the club during the summer transfer window.

He joins goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks, midfielder Rokas Stanulevičius, and a versatile Conor Drinan.

Three of those deals are permanent, with the goalkeeper on loan from Notts County in EFL League Two.