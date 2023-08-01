Tadhg O'Connell 'honoured' to be the latest Muskerry Award winner

THE latest EPH Controls Muskerry GAA Award winner went to Tadhg O’Connell. The Ballincollig man played a key role for the Cork U20 hurlers as they captured the Munster and All-Ireland titles this year.

This second award of 2023 took place in the Oriel House Hotel, in the heart of Ballincollig, last week.

Speaking to The Echo upon picking up the award O’Connell was elated to have been picked out as an award winner especially in the way it was announced.

“I am absolutely honoured to be honest with you. It’s brilliant that these awards have made a comeback as they were very successful before Covid-19. I can remember before the pandemic having a look at pictures of the award winners on social media and hoping one day I would be added to the list. I was only about 12 or 13 years of age at the time so I am just delighted now to have been picked as the latest winner.

“I was actually reading your interview with the first winner of 2023 Jack Murphy a few weeks back, thinking who will be the next winner. It was such an amazing achievement for him to captain a UCC Sigerson Cup team to success.

“I played for the Muskerry premier senior hurlers once the Leaving Cert was finished. We won against Carbery but then we lost to Avondhu, that was a disappointing evening. The team, management and Muskerry board members went to the Silver Key for food after the game. We were all just about to leave and it was announced then that I was the latest winner. There was an applause from everyone so that was a nice moment.”

After being on the extended Cork U20 panel last year, this campaign couldn’t have gone any better for the 18 year old, turning 19 very soon. The U20s came into the season under a new manager, former Cork star Ben O’Connor, and 2023 turned out to be a memorable season for the young Rebels and for O’Connell.

“I don’t know what to say to be honest with you, just a fantastic season. Last campaign was a difficult one having been on the extended panel but I took my chance this year and it worked out thankfully. I was just a cog in the wheel really, and pleased to have played my part in what we achieved. We went back training last November and all the way to that day above in Thurles against Offaly was unreal, a dream season.”

Tadhg O'Connell in action for the Cork U20s this year. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

This scribe interviewed Ben Cunningham and James Dwyer recently, key players on the U20 team this year and both picked out the Limerick game as a key moment in their season. It was the last group-stage match, the Leesiders had already booked their place in the Munster final, but the performance, the manner of the win and the celebrations after the game said it all, it was no dead rubber. For O’Connell, his key moment is the same as his team-mates.

“Yep, that Limerick game is without doubt my key moment of the year as well. Ben O’Connor came into the dressing room the week of the Limerick and he said to us that people are saying this upcoming game doesn’t matter as Cork are already through. It only fuelled us even more to be honest. To win that particular game by a point and to knock Limerick out was huge for us. We lost to Limerick in the U20 championship the year before so there was huge motivation to win that game and we wanted to go into the Munster final with confidence.”

Ballincollig open their Co-Op SuperStores PIHC campaign this Saturday evening against last year’s IAHC winners Dungourney in Cobh at 7.30pm. The Collig had a tremendous league campaign, gaining promotion from the RedFM Division 2 league but O’Connell, who lives very close to the Ballincollig/Ovens border, knows that championship is a totally different ball game.

Barry O'Mahony, The Echo's GAA Reporter, congratulating Tadhg O'Connell, Ballincollig GAA and Cork U20 hurler, on winning the latest EPH Controls Muskerry GAA Sports Award at presentation function held at Oriel House Hotel. Picture: Mike English

“Despite being busy with the Cork U20s, I got to see a few league games and the lads did really well especially the home win over Midleton. Playing against the premier senior teams was a great experience for the lads. Danny and John Dwyer are in charge this season and they have been top class, brilliant guys. We know the league will be forgotten about when the ball is thrown in on the first championship day. Ballincollig have had good league campaigns before and haven’t brought it into championship, it’s something we have talked about lately. The Dungourney game is huge.”