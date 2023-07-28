Cork City must beat Shels or a relegation play-off looms large

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Cork City v Shelbourne, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

WITH 12 games remaining, time is starting to run out for City to avoid the relegation play-off position.

Each game left for the Rebel Army is huge. Although the players would have been aware of the importance of every match they were involved in so far this season, it’s around this time of the campaign that players do start to feel more pressure and become more conscious that they could be relegated.

At the start of the season, the players rightly had hopes of competing in mid-table, some even thought that they could challenge for Europe.

Yes, they might have considered that relegation was a possibility but to a very minimal extent.

Barry Coffey after the FAI Cup win. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

However, they will be well aware now that they are in a relegation battle and it is realistic that the club could be back in the First Division next season.

What will be crucial to City getting out of the relegation play-off position is their home form.

Of the six victories City have claimed in the league, five of them have come at Turner's Cross. They have six home games remaining, and for me they need to win at least half of them starting with getting a victory tonight.

Three points will see the Rebel Army close the gap on either or both Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers, as the two sides meet each other in the league tonight.

The City players I feel will be hoping that that game ends in a draw as it keeps both teams in the relegation battle with them even if the Rebel Army weren’t to get the victory against Shels.

Of course, it won’t be the results of Drogheda’s and Sligo’s remaining games that get City out of trouble, the Rebel Army have to do their own job by winning games.

They have to improve their performances. If they continue to play the way they have in recent games, then they may as well start focusing on the teams in the First Division because they won’t get out of the relegation play-off position.

This is going to be a difficult game for City because Shels are a very good side.

Damien Duff’s men are very comfortable in possession and what impresses me most about them is the way they move off the ball and give the player in possession options.

QUALITY

When you compare both squads, you have to say that Shels is better than Citys, meaning that the best way for the Rebel Army to win this is by trying to outrun and outfight their opponents.

The players have to show the supporters that they are willing to do everything they can to get out of trouble.

Cian Coleman is a great leader for City. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

They should be walking off the pitch tonight knowing that they have put everything into the game and are completely drained of energy.

Liam Buckley’s sides are known for playing attractive football but even he has admitted that now is the time for the players to fight in every game meaning that he realises that he had to compromise his footballing philosophy to get the team to pick up points in their remaining 12 games.

Time is running out for City and they must start winning games beginning with tonight.