Louise Quinn injury is not straightforward, says Vera Pauw ahead of Canadian game

IRELAND manager Vera Pauw admitted that she is hesitant about the availability of Louise Quinn for tomorrow’s crucial World Cup game with reigning Olympic champions Canada.

The defender played the full 90 minutes during the 1-0 loss to Australia and she picked up a knock that required her to wear a protective boot.

Louise Quinn will train with the team, and a decision will have to be made if she can play on Wednesday against Canada.

Pauw was conservative in her prognosis as she spoke to the media ahead of the game at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

"The injury is not straightforward," the manager said.

"It’s really reliant on how she reacts to this final training session."

Louise Quinn and physiotherapist Angela Kenneally during a Republic of Ireland training session at Dorrien Gardens in Perth, Australia, ahead of their second Group B match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, against Canada. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“We have taken a lot of confidence from our performance against Australia but also recognised where we need to improve in order to get a positive result against a very good Canada team," she added.

“Canada are the Olympic champions, they have a very good head coach and some world class players, so we know the size of the challenge in front of us.

"This team, though, always stands up to challenges and that is exactly what we are going to do again in Perth on Wednesday.

“The support from the Irish fans – both in Australia and around the world – has been fantastic and we are very appreciative of it. We want to do them proud.

"Our players and staff have worked incredibly hard, with such brilliant planning around our preparation, so we now feel that we are ready to go again.”

As for Canada, a team that opened their World Cup campaign by drawing 0-0 with Nigeria, they are expecting the worst from Ireland.

The Nigerian result was seen a major upset, as Canada are seventh in the world rankings and the Super Falcons are 40th.

The reigning Olympic champions are one of the favourites to win the tournament given their success in Tokyo and run to the final of the CONCACAF W Championship.

Qualification to the second round hinges on avoiding defeat to Ireland.

If Canada lose, they will need to beat Australia and hope that the Nigeria do them a favour against Ireland in the other game in the group scheduled for Monday.

Bev Priestman, the Canada manager, held nothing back when she spoke to the media on the eve of the game at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

“What we saw from Ireland against Australia was everything we’ve scouted coming into the tournament,” she said.

“Whenever they’ve played, we’ve seen that from them - that shape, that resilience that, doing whatever it takes not-to-concede mindset. "They’re a team full of heart, spirit and passion. So when you compare that to Canada and what we’re known for, it’s going to make for a great game.

“I think from my perspective we have to match it and hope that our quality shines through. But first and foremost, match that passion and hard work.

“A horrible team to play against and that’s what we pride ourselves on, so we one million per cent have to match that first.

“And Ireland know that about Canada too. It’s probably a two-way street.

“Ultimately, we must stay with the process and what we think it will take to beat this Irish team.

Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland training session at Dorrien Gardens in Perth, Australia, ahead of their second Group B match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, against Canada. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"And stay clear-headed because there are parts of the Irish team where if you’re not careful you can be drawn into that and it can take you down a route that can take you off-task.

“We’ve got the experience in the team to correct that and bring out our quality when it matters.”