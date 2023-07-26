Captain fantastic Micheál Mullins was a hero of Cork U20’s summer of All-Ireland glory

Another summer of sport month is slipping on and there's no doubt when Leesiders reflect back on GAA events, Cork's success in the all Ireland Under 20 hurling final in early June will certainly be to the forefront of the memory bank.

As the dust settles on the inter county hurling season following last Sunday's senior decider, down south there is much talk about who might make the step up to Pat Ryan's squad for the 2024 league campaign.

One name that features on most people's list is that of Micheál Mullins of Whitechurch. The highly talented young man was a shining gem during the course of Cork's march to ultimate glory - his solo goals in the Munster and All Ireland Finals embellishing a never to be forgotten year as he proudly captained the rebels to what was a third title in four seasons, following a barren spell that stretched from 1998 to 2020. Micheál received the 96FM/C103 GAA sports award recently at a function that was hosted by joint sponsors Rochestown Park Hotel. He had the opportunity to reflect back on all that happened during late spring early summer.

" Obviously it was just great to win both the Munster and All Ireland titles. As a group at the start of the year, we were all delighted to have such a great management team led by Ben O'Connor. These people are highly respected in the game and for us to be playing under them was fantastic. We all wanted to be winners.

I recall, the week of the LImerick game, although we had already qualified, we were all hughley determined to keep our run going. Also it was a game of significance for Ben O'Connor, living so close to the border, there is always great rivalry when Cork and Limerick meet", commented Micheál.

Whitechurch GAA Club was also thrust into the national spotlight due to MIcheál feats in the county jersey. An inspiring captain all through the campaign, he embellished his own season with two superb solo goals in the Munster and All Ireland Finals.

" It was a big few weeks for the club. To be fair, at the start of the year, they were all delighted when I was named as captain, There was tremendous support from the locals at all our matches. The club made a big effort to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the celebrations that followed the All Ireland Final win. I think it was a great few weeks of bonding.

Personally I want to thank the club who have been so supportive of me all year. It was nice afterwards when things started to die down that we began to visit schools and see first hand what it meant to the young children for Cork to win an All Ireland, They were just fascinated to be there and take photos and get autographs. Hopefully, all of this will inspire them to go on to win with their local clubs and for some of them to play with Cork in the years ahead"

No doubt many of the younger generation will be doing their utmost to create some of Micheál's magic moments in their own back garden. The man himself is quick to deflect attention away from his marquee goalscoring feats in the finals.

"The pitch just seemed to open up and i just kept going and took the chances - but its just all about the team - it doesn't matter who gets the scores"

Thurles again proved to be a really happy hunting ground at this level for Cork and the 2023 under 20 final will certainly be remembered as creating a wonderful atmosphere.

"Offaly fans were also superb", commented MIcheál. They generated such noise when the team came out onto the field. From our point of view I think their support actually inspired us to drive on. It was a case of trying to keep our cool early on in the face of their very good start and stick to the game plan that had served us so well during the year. Thankfully all went well and the scene afterwards were just fabulous, celebrating with teammates, family, friends and the people that have been involved at club level. We certainly all have wonderful memories with the great Cork supporters