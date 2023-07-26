Buckley relieved with Cork City winning in FAI Cup

RELIEF was the overriding emotion in the Cork City camp as they put a difficult week behind them by beating Treaty United 2-0 in the FAI Cup at the Market Fields.

The Rebel Army went to Limerick and started new signings Conor Drinan and Rokas Stanulevičius, and they helped the team score twice in the second half.

Barry Coffey set up both goals, and Josh Honohan and Tunde Owolabi hit the back of the net.

“Overall, I’m just delighted to get through,” Liam Buckley said.

“It was a very emotional week for everybody. I’m delighted that we got a result bearing in mind what happened through the week, especially with Ruairí Keating. I’m sure he is looking on and we are wishing his family well.

“We hadn’t a good game last weekend. It was a bit better tonight. Still, it’s not where I want us.

“There’s improvement in the group and we just need to find it quickly now. There’s a dozen games to go in the league and whatever we have in the cup, please God we’ll have four or five in the cup and that will get us to the final. But we need to play better.

“The main scare that we got was one of their lads ran the full length of the pitch and hit the crossbar. That would have been goal of the season!

“Conor’s (Drinan) done fine. He’s now in competition with John (O’Donovan) at left wing-back. Rokas (Stanulevičius) that came in as well, that was his first game in quite a while. I thought he did okay.

"He has a good range of passing. We’ll see how it goes with him we just need to work on his fitness to make sure that he doesn’t pull any muscles. He’s getting there slowly.

“Individually we have a lot of really good players. Collectively is where we can get better.”

City return to league action this Friday and they will be looking for their first win since the beginning of June when they face Shelbourne at Turner’s Cross.

The aim is to collect as many points as possible, with the club looking to close the gap on the teams above them in the table.

“That will be our ambition, to drag someone in beside us here,” Buckley explained.

“You got Drogheda and Sligo (Rovers). I know Sligo beat us last week and we were terrible. I don’t see us playing that badly again, please God.

“It will be tight. It will be a tough run-in for everybody. There is a lot of difficult matches. There will be a lot of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.”