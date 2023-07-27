Pennant wins for Douglas and Monkstown Golf Clubs

THEY had to travel outside Cork to win, but Douglas and Monkstown both tasted success in boys inter-club events recently.

Douglas travelled to Waterford on Saturday to play Faithlegg at home in the Munster East final of the Fred Daly Trophy.

Playing the hosts was going to be a tough assignment but with a full panel available, Douglas would have been confident when heading East.

They had played four rounds of the competition over the previous four months without losing a single match.

As it happened the Cork side were too strong for Faithlegg, Sean Deasy set the tone for Douglas with a 7&6 win to claim the first point of the match.

Jack Murphy was first off for Douglas and he added a second point when he closed out his match on the 14th green.

The contest was over soon after that when James Walsh secured the third point after closing out his match on the 15th.

Sean Reddy and Ryan Lyons were called in a stage as Douglas secured their second pennant of the season.

It was a really impressive campaign from Douglas, they had a strong panel to pick from with Wayne O’Callaghan and Barry O’Connell also featuring in the earlier stages.

They will now head to the national finals which take place in Castletroy in early September.

Monkstown boys won a Munster East pennant on Monday, they were in action in the Boys Foursomes in Clonmel Golf Club where they faced Tramore.

The Monkstown panel was comprised of Cian McDonnell, Jake Morrison, Eddie Farr, Calum O’Farrell and Ronan O’Keeffe with the Cork side winning by two holes.

They will also advance to Castletroy for the national finals in September.

Reigning Irish Boys’ Close Champion John Doyle has been selected as part of the European Young Masters team for their trip to Slovakia. The Fota Island clubman, who is also top of the Boys Bridgestone Order Merit, joins Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast), Olivia Costello (Roscommon) and Kate Dillon (Oughterard) as they travel to Sedin Golf Club this week.

Doyle was in action in the McGregor Trophy in England last week and finished as the top Irish golfer. A final round 68 saw him finish in 15th place.

Justin Dennehy was the winner of the Munster U13 Boys’ Amateur Close. The event took place at Adare Manor golf club on Wednesday, 19 July which saw 32 boys compete over 18 holes of Stableford.

The Douglas golfer had a large 9-point victory over Limerick’s Paddy O’Connell after posting a score of 35 Stableford points.

Rajiv Das (Faithlegg) came in third, having posted 25 Stableford points.

Macroom will host the next event on the Munster Boys schedule next Friday when the Munster U15 and U17 Close championships take place. A field of close to 100 golfers will take part in the two competitions.