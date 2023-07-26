Ringmahon Rangers remember club legend John Coleman

THE Cork soccer community is in mourning over the passing of John Coleman, a Ringmahon Rangers legend that also lined out with Bohemians in the AUL.

He was a serial winner that is remembered by everyone connected with Ringmahon Rangers, with his involvement starting in the 1960s when he joined as a schoolboy.

While wearing the Ringmahon Rangers jersey, John went from playing junior football to winning a number of league titles with the senior team. This was a golden period for the club that would see scores of trophies get wrapped in black and red ribbons.

One player that stood beside him on the pitch was Pat Fitzgerald and he heaped praise on John when speaking to The Echo.

“He was an outstanding player. He was a great man to take a free or a corner.

He could take one of the best corner kicks or free-kicks that I ever saw. He got an awful lot of goals from free kicks.

“He was an outstanding player. He was zippy. He was a very zippy player. As I said; his crosses, his free-kicks, his corner kicks, you would never see anyone as good.”

He even scored six goals for Ringmahon Rangers during a 7-1 victory over UCC at the Mardyke in the Munster Senior League.

The only trophy that eluded John and his Ringmahon Rangers team-mates was the FAI Intermediate Cup, they lost two semi-finals during that period.

This is just on a footnote on a career that saw the winger win almost every local cup competition in the Munster Senior League.

John also competed with Ringmahon Rangers in the FAI Cup, and he helped the club beat Jacobs in a replay at Turner’s Cross in the first round in 1969. The winger got one goal and that set up a quarter-final clash with Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops were the best team in the country at the stage, and John battled bravely on a day that saw the club get beaten 4-0 at Milltown in Dublin.

John comes from a family forever intertwined in Cork soccer. His older brother, the late Thomas Coleman, was the captain of the team that won the U16s Cork Cup in 1956, and John was their mascot. They won the trophy without conceded a goal, and that is just one record held by Ringmahon Rangers.

In later life, John moved to the northside and he lined out with Bohemians in the AUL. The change of jersey meant very little to the winger as he was Ringmahon Rangers through and through.

Once he retired from playing, John opted for a quiet life on the golf course, He regularly met with Pat and the former team-mates would spend hours talking about life, and Ringmahon Rangers.

No matter what happened, John regularly attended important matches at Ringmahon Park.