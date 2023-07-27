Premier SFC: The top trio are tough to topple

By and large, the change to 12-team grades in the Cork county championships has aided competitiveness.

With three groups of four at each level across hurling and football, there are very few instances of runaway sides that are better than the 11 pretenders and, equally, not many back markers cast adrift of everybody else.

Since the first running of the new format in 2020, there have been three different winners of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC – Blackrock, Midleton and St Finbarr’s – and each year has seen at least one big name fail to make it out their group (the Barrs and Midleton in 2020, the Barrs in 2021 and Sars and Midleton last year). It’s the jeopardy that’s necessary to make it exciting for the wider supporting populace and which wouldn’t be there if it was three teams advancing from each group.

In the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC, the qualification for the knockout stages has proven to be a similar bearpit, if not even tougher. In 2020, Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers and Douglas all failed to make the cut; in 2021, reigning champions Nemo, Ross and Ballincollig missed out; and last year Douglas, Valley Rovers and Clon (beaten finalists the previous year) endured early exits.

However, while there is a rotating cast of sides capable of reaching the quarter-finals, getting further has proven to be something of a closed shop. That aforementioned appearance in the final by Clon in 2021, when they lost by a point to St Finbarr’s, is something of an outlier in the period since Ballincollig and Ross duked it out in the deciders of 2014 and 2015.

In 2013 and 2015, Nemo met Castlehaven, each winning one of those. While the Haven have only been in one final since – the Covid-delayed 2020 decider, also lost to Nemo – they have made the semi-finals on three occasions in that period.



Castlehaven's Seánie Cahalane has his shot blocked down by Duhallow's Fintan O'Connor during the 2018 Cork SFC semi-final replay at Páirc Uí Rinn. The Haven and Duhallow have the next best records after Nemo and the Barrs since 2016. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

From 2017 onwards, there have been 12 final places up for grabs and they have been filled in the following quantities: Nemo and the Barrs four each, Duhallow two, Haven and Clon one each. In terms of lifting the Andy Scannell Cup, it’s an even more exclusive club – Nemo have won in each of those four final appearances while the Barrs lost the two against Nemo, 2017 and 2022, and beat Duhallow and Clon respectively in 2018 and 2021.

The fact that the draws each year are based on seedings derived from the previous campaign’s performances means that the clubs who do better are kept apart, therefore increasing their chances of going further once more. If the latter stages are to be gate-crashed by someone new, they certainly have to earn the privilege.

It’s a period of dual dominance that is rare in modern times. Technically, the six titles from 2005-10 inclusive were shared by two clubs – but that was a Nemo four-in-a-row followed by Clonakilty winning one and then Nemo regaining the title. Clon’s final win over the Barrs was their sole appearance in the decider between 2003 and 2021, so there wasn’t the same level of challenging as the current Barrs side.

A more comparable duopoly was from 1974-83, when Nemo won six titles to the Barrs’ four – though, perhaps oddly, the city pair never appeared together in a final during that decade, with five semi-final meetings and two quarter-final encounters.

Will we go another four years before a different name is added to the roll of honour? As we stand on the brink of a new championship, the bookmakers unsurprisingly have the current ‘big three’ at the top of their reckonings, with the Barrs considered the 8/13 favourites – their status buttressed by winning the league despite the absence of Cork stars Ian Maguire and Steven Sherlock – with Nemo rated 2/1 and the Haven 9/2.

Beyond that troika, Douglas are fourth but at the relatively long odds of 14/1 while Clon, Ross and Ballincollig are all 20/1. Of course, there will also be a quarter-final spot for the side to emerge from the divisions and colleges section – one of UCC, Carbery or Duhallow.

The route to the business end of the competition is not at all easy but it’s one that Nemo, the Barrs and the Haven know quite well and they represent sizeable obstacles for the rest.