Lessons for Cork hurling from watching Limerick beat Kilkenny at Croke Park

IN a version of the multiverse, Limerick were squeezed out of the Munster hurling championship and the season was blown wide open.

All five of the next best counties would have fancied their chances of getting their hands on Liam MacCarthy. Certainly, Cork wouldn't have had any fear of the rest of the chasing pack but that's because Limerick are so far in front.

Unfortunately for Leesiders, John Kiely's side are top dogs for the fourth season in succession and fifth in six years. Some going.

Here are the lessons we can take from Limerick's triumph.

DEPTH IS A KEY FACTOR

Despite their vulnerability in the provincial arena, the Treaty survived and then outmuscled and outhurled Kilkenny and Galway in Croker, all without Seán Finn and Declan Hannon.

Their leading Hurler of the Year contender Aaron Gillane wasn't in the conversation for Man of the Match last Sunday, you could take your pick from Cian Lynch (our choice), Diarmaid Byrnes and Peter Casey in that regard.

Lynch was unavailable last summer and they drove on regardless. Even in recent months, he struggled for form and fitness until the business end of the campaign. Yet Limerick prevailed.

Eoin Cody had a super first half against Limerick before the Treaty got a grip on the game. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork did strengthen the squad in the last season of Kieran Kingston's tenure and again this season under Pat Ryan. However, with big guns Mark Coleman and Robbie O'Flynn unavailable, and goal-machine Alan Connolly also missing, the Rebels didn't have the punch required to win away to Clare and Limerick when they needed to.

Securing another All-Ireand U20 title will help fortify the panel and how those young hurlers motor in the upcoming club action will be fascinating.

PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE

With significant underage success and a senior famine going back to 2005, the temptation for Cork is to rush through the next generation.

However, to leave Jones Road victorious and to cope with the type of physicality that both Limerick and Kilkenny offered last weekend, you need a blend of power and experience.

Limerick are slowly integrating their rookies. While it's a luxury Kiely and his selectors have because of their status as champions, it's turned Cathal O'Neill into one of the best impact subs in hurling. Then you have Colin Coughlan (21), Adam English (20) and Shane O'Brien (19) among the fresh faces waiting to get an extended run.

Cork will blood a host of U20 graduates in 2024 but aside from Ben Cunningham, and Eoin Downey who has already played senior championship, the Cork management should take their time with the Rebel rising stars.

A SCORING SPREAD IS VITAL

With his metronomic free-taking, Patrick Horgan will probably be Cork's lethal weapon up front again next season.

He might have turned 35 but TJ Reid is seven months older than him and without the Ballyhale Shamrock's icon's leadership, Kilkenny wouldn't have even reached the All-Ireland final.

Gillane might be edged out by Kyle Hayes as Hurler of the Year after Huw Lawlor largely curbed him the last day, but Limerick won comfortably in the end because of their balance up front.

Peter Casey landed an absolute wonder point under the Hogan Stand after Kilkenny's second goal and finished the afternoon with 0-5 from play, while Tom Morrissey and Gearóid Hegarty always contribute on the scoreboard, Seamus Flanagan is a handful and from deep Byrnes and Hayes are deadly.

To win in modern hurling you need to break the 30-point barrier and you need multiple players getting two or three points from play each.