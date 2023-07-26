Jennifer Hayes - the psychology behind Cork's U20 hurling success

AS the Cork U20s secured their third All-Ireland title in four seasons, many of the plaudits were directed at the squad for their outstanding work ethic, as well as their ability to fight back and win no matter what score they trailed by.

One individual worked dilligently behind the scenes to help get the best out of the lads. That was their sports psychologist, Jennifer Hayes.

Hayes first worked with Ben O’Connor’s Midleton Senior hurlers who won the Premier Senior Hurling Championship in 2021, before then working with Fr O’Neill’s the following year, where they won the Senior A title.

Her first inter-county role was with the Galway Senior camogie team in 2022, but she joined O’Connor in 2023 as he assumed the role of Cork U20 hurling manager.

“I'm a clinical psychologist by trade, I'm not actually a sports psychologist, so I would have a really good understanding of how the brain responds when we're under pressure,” she begins. “So, how it changes our thoughts, how it can change what we're feeling, how it can change our actions in a moment. What I can bring is like a really good understanding of how the brain responds under pressure, regardless of what the type of pressure is.

“A huge benefit is training players how to control their thoughts, their hurling actions and their thinking process when the pressure comes and giving them the skills to deal with that. So it's like a kind of a get out of jail free card if you can manage yourself better in those stressful moments, it will impact on your hurling and on your play.

“I suppose with Midleton initially it was at that time [when] Caroline Currid would have been hitting the headlines, and I think it was kind of in people's awareness that this might be something that would give people an edge.

From left: Cian Doolan, Mark Howell, Dr. Jennifer Hayes, William Buckley, Michael Mullins (captain); Bishop Fintan Gavin; James Dwyer; Ross O'Sullivan, Derek Connolly and Ruairi Wedel. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“Unless you've had the benefit of psychology, you don't really know what it brings. I mean, there's only so much reading about it or hearing about it that you can do. Where you really see the benefit is where it's kind of integrated into the fabric and the mechanisms of the running of the team behind the scenes.”

While there are various methods of working with players out there, Jennifer explains how she prefers to operate.

“Rather than focusing in on any kind of individual player, my approach would be to do it for everyone. Like if you think about human brain design, we're all designed to respond in very predictable ways. When the pressure is on, mistakes go up. I would work with the whole team to teach them the skills to control them, to control their thoughts and their actions.

“There are different ways of achieving that across the team, which I'm not going to go into, because I don't want to give it away!” She laughs. “It depends on the individual; it depends on the team. It depends on what's going on.

“There are certain traits and dynamics within teams that are winning traits. It's about trying to nurture that and knit that in. Psychology is no substitute for hurling. It's an important cog in the wheel, but it's certainly not the only cog in the wheel, and everything has to be running right to get the results.

After months of work with the Cork U20s, the team eventually went on to secure both the Munster and All-Ireland titles, an achievement that meant so much to Jennifer.

“It was absolutely amazing, and it was an absolute honour and a privilege to be involved with those players. They're so committed, they're so sound, they're so hard working.

They have so many characteristics that I would admire as a person, let alone as a psychologist.

“They have unbelievable talent and work ethic, and sure look at who I was working with on a daily basis – a fantastic backroom team, coaching team, and management group. When you're so invested in the people as opposed to just the hurlers, you want them to go all the way,” she says. “I believe in them all as people and as hurlers, and I was so happy.

“They worked tirelessly, and they deserved that outcome. You don't always get what you deserve. but in this case, they did so it was fantastic. It was brilliant to be part of that.

The impact of Jennifer’s influence on the teams she has worked with can’t be ignored, and no doubt we’ll see a lot more teams operate alongside a sports psychologist going forward.

“It's new, so some people like probably might not know how it works or might not know the impact that it can have. But I think to be fair, once people see the difference it can make for players, it's pretty much a no brainer," says Jennifer. “I think it's going to become more and more prominent as the years go by.

“When I was young playing sports, there was nothing like that. I suppose in fairness to Caroline Currid, she's put it on the map and has kind of done fierce work for psychology in general.”