Cork Boxing has been honoured by the Cork Indoor Sports Association over many years

RECENTLY, the C.I.S.A., the Cork Indoor Sport Association celebrated their 60th Anniversary.

Founded in 1963, the Organisation has stood the test of time and prevailed as the flagship for all indoor sport in the Southern Capital.

The great milestone in the Associations history was marked at a special Anniversary Dinner in the Metropole Hotel.

For many years, this illustrious Hotel has played host to the C.I.S.A. Annual Award’s Dinner and this year came on board as proud sponsor of the prestigious event.

The founders of C.I.S.A. were inspired by several admirable ambitions, with the most important and significant one being a desire to acknowledge and celebrate local excellence in a particular sports discipline.

The Association’s founding fathers were men of vision who laid firm foundations.

Maurice 'Pip' Walsh, left, with his colleagues from the world of boxing at an awards ceremony in the Commons Hotel, Mick Devane, Riverstown,Tom Kelleher, Glen Boxing Club, and Billy O'Donovan of Leeside Lough. Picture: Doug Minihane.

Their legacy has, with the passage of time enhanced their spirited aspirations. This August group included Comdt. Michael Heffernan, George Rice, Niall Hurley, Dan Morrissey, Lester Johnson and Joe Nagle.

The C.I.S.A. ignited torch was also proudly carried by remarkable Ambassadors Victor Aston, Donal Barry, Dan O’Connell and Billy Caball.

Over the six decades, many more outstanding volunteers have handsomely contributed right up to the current Committee of President and Treasurer Peter Dennehy, Chairman Tim Harte, Vice Chairman Barry O’Brien and Secretary Tim O’Donovan.

The sport of boxing did not affiliate to the Association until 1972 almost ten years after its foundation.

However, over the last fifty years boxing in general has been prominently linked to the administration of the Cork Indoor Sports Association in the continued success of the movement, through the remarkable contribution of Victor Aston and Dan O’Connell.

Over the years, many Corkonians in all indoor sports were proudly feted. Equally, over such a long span of time certain sports came and went but the body, as an organisation remained strong.

The greatest challenge to its survival was the Covid Pandemic.

This created a grey cloud over C.I.S.A., as it did over the World. The recent Celebrationary Dinner was the first since 2019.

Ironically, however, the resumption came in time to splendidly mark such an auspicious occasion.

The down time created by Covid, gave C.I.S.A. an opportunity to update and publish a special 60th Anniversary booklet.

Taking full advantage the Committee produced a souvenir history worthy of the occasion.

It also documented the details of all award recipients going back to the Inaugural Award Ceremony, which took place at the Metropole Hotel on April 30th 1963.

C.I.S.A. also extended its gratitude to many of its main sponsors amongst whom were, Beamish and Crawford, Irish Continental Holidays, J.B. Roche Ltd, Hilser Brothers who were associated with C.I.S.A. since 1975 and Rodger Russell and the Metropole Hotel the new awards sponsors.

Over the half century of boxing’s participation in the C.I.S.A.

Award roll of honour many of Cork’s outstanding boxers and administrators have been honoured. The first was Victor Aston in 1972.

Victor’s name will always be acknowledged as an outstanding servant to the Sport, and a remarkable Committee man with the Cork Indoor Sport Association.

In 1974, Dan O’Connell received the gong for his contribution to the promotion and development of boxing.

Coach Albie Murphy pictured with a trio of Sunnyside Internationals and greats of Irish Boxing, Gordon Joyce, Paul Buttimer and Kieran Joyce. In 1987 all three won National Senior titles on the same night at the National Stadium in Dublin.

Dan also went on to promote the Special Olympics movement, and served as C.I.S.A. Treasurer for 19 years, Chairman for six years and President for four years.

In 1975 Paul Power’s remarkable service to Fr. Norgans B.C. was acknowledged.

In the following years, many of Cork’s great boxing stalwarts were worthy recipients, these included Nelly Dunne, George Bennett, Bunny O’Hare, Willy Byrd, Kieran Joyce, Paddy Kavanagh, Albie Murphy, Anthony Connolly, Gordon Joyce, Paul Buttimer, Mick Devane, Dr. Hennessy, Capt. Pat Lane, Anne Clifford- the first female winner, John Morrissey, Michael Roche, Kevin Walsh, Dr. Eana Falvey, Billy O’Donovan, Robert O’Driscoll, Maurice Walsh, Ted Barry, John Casey, Dave Roche, Oliver Mc Carthy, Christina Desmond, Luke O’Shea, Robert Ahern, Andy Kerins, Paddy Mc Sweeney, Mick O’Brien and this year’s very popular winner The Legend himself Tom Kelleher.

Recently at Bells Field, magnificently overlooking the Cork Northside skyline a special presentation took place.

The recipient was Tim Harte Chairman of C.I.S.A. to mark his 25 years of service, in that capacity Tim joined the Committee in 1977 as the Karate Delegate and took up office as Chairman of C.I.S.A. in 1988.

In the intervening years he did magnificent work to foster, develop and promote the Association.

The sport of boxing and its family in Cork were delighted to acknowledge his commitment and dedication for a quarter of a century as the Helmsman.

The presentation was made by Dan O’Connell, the former Secretary and President of the Cork County Boxing Board and a man whose contribution to sport in many capacities has been phenomenal.

This presentation reflected the respect and admiration the Cork Boxing Fraternity has for the remarkable contribution Tim Harte has made to sport as a volunteer and administrator.