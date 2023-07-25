John Horgan: All-Ireland final day is special and this Limerick team are a special side

THE entire hurling world should be very privileged this week that they have been around to witness one of the greatest achievements in Irish sport.

Hurling immortality beckoned for Limerick at Croke Park last Sunday, the opportunity to join the Cork team of the '40s and the Kilkenny team of the 2000s in winning the Liam McCarthy Cup for the fourth year in a row.

To win it once is a difficult enough achievement given how fiercely competitive the playing field has become.

To multiply that achievement by four, one after the other is simply a remarkable feat of history and one that should be celebrated for what it is.

There will always be different opinions on who was or is the greatest team that has ever performed on the biggest stage.

TJ Reid of Kilkenny after the defeat on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Yes, that Cork team of long ago was a special one, so too the aforementioned Kilkenny, Cork in the '70s but from what we have seen over the past four years, this Limerick bunch of hurlers are now entitled to be looked upon as the best ever.

Hurling greatness has always been about the big three, Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary, the rest on the outside looking on.

Well, that's all changed now, that's no longer the case, there's a new entrant into that select list, the Limerick team of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

And the season that concluded last Sunday may well as their greatest.

Over the course of the past number of months there was a growing belief that the pack was closing in, even Waterford in the opening game in Munster were not far away.

Clare finally got past them in another Munster group game, Cork got to within the bare minimum of them and Galway seemed to have their measure in the All-Ireland semi-final.

People wondered how they would cope without key players, the best corner-back in the country in Sean Finn and the inspirational presence of their captain, Declan Hannon, the defensive glue that held it all together.

Last season they had to do without Cian Lynch, Mike Casey too among others but their squad depth decreed that they had the right answers to all those problems.

Yes, they have been taken to the well on a number of occasions and when Paddy Deegan belted in Kilkenny's second goal last Sunday to put his team five points to the good it seemed like the walls were closing in on them.

But the greatest strength of this team has been its response to adversity and they have been masters at doing this.

Limerick players Cian Lynch, left, and Declan Hannon lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup after his side's victory in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

In so many games over the past few years, they have been at their brilliant best in the third quarter, taking things by the scruff of the neck and ripping the opposition apart.

And what they did to the most successful of all hurling counties, Kilkenny in the latter sequences last Sunday was the greatest illustration of that.

They registered just nine points in the opening 35 minutes but 35 minutes later that number was up to 30.

SPREAD

Eleven different outfield players got on the board, Diarmuid Byrnes scored his highest-ever total in a championship match by raising eight white flags.

Peter Casey ran the Cats defence ragged with a haul of five points, Cian Lynch was hugely inspirational, first in the middle of the field and subsequently on the 40.

Every Limerick player in the second-half took their game to a different level and it would be fair to suggest that their second-half display was the best half of hurling that has ever been seen in an All-Ireland final. Again there was a contribution from the bench, Cathal O'Neill, surely a starter next season, rifling over a brace of points.

In the excellent, The 42 website, Fintan O'Toole described it as the latest demonstration of Limerick's awesome hurling power.

Kilkenny fought a good fight, particularly in the opening half when they were really gutsy but in that third quarter and beyond they simply had no answers. And this is Kilkenny we are talking about.

It was a brilliant All-Ireland final mainly because of Limerick's sheer brilliance.

You could state that the game's turning point arrived with that Deegan goal for Kilkenny. It was the score that lit the Limerick fire and it became an inferno of a performance after that, one that we should all pay homage to.

You simply have to recognise greatness and whilst your loyalties lie elsewhere, that is the way it should be.

On and off the field, Limerick have set huge standards. Yes, they have a very generous sponsor and they want for nothing in their preparation but on match day they have to go out to do what is a very difficult job because in getting out of Munster alone, that task has become immense.

Limerick manager John Kiely. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

They could have been eliminated on the final day of the group stage but they survived, they always have, they always just seem to be able to find a way.

Four All-Ireland titles on the trot, five Munster titles in a row and three national league titles, that is the remarkable story of success since the John Kiely reign began.

Of course, the conversation is already underway about the five-in-a-row, something that has never been achieved.

Kilkenny went for it back in 2010 but Tipperary took immense pleasure in putting a halt to that. Next season, Limerick will get their shot at it and already they are carrying the tag of favourites.

Next season Cork will have them in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Munster championship and what an occasion that will be.

Some day it will all end for this Limerick team. All great teams across the sporting landscape eventually meet their match, nothing lasts forever.

GREATEST EVER

But for now, all of us who love this great game of hurling should stand back and just admire what this Limerick team has achieved.

They are everything that greatness should be, durable, a refusal to yield, skillful in bucket loads, defensively and offensively supreme on the biggest days of all and so on.

So, for the biggest question of all, are they the greatest hurling team that has ever played the great game?

In this observer's belief, the answer is in the affirmative.