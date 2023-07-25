Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 17:48

Premier Senior Football: If you want to beat the Barrs, Nemo and Castlehaven you need quality marksmen

Front runners for the Andy Scannell Cup can call on forwards like Luke Connolly, Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock
Nemo Rangers captain Luke Connolly lifts the cup after the Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr's at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Derek daly

BROWSING the odds for the upcoming Cork Premier Senior Football Championship it is no surprise to see the market being dominated by the big three, Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr’s and Castlehaven.

The reason is obvious, as they are the sides that have invariably been fighting it out at the business end of most of the recent seasons, but when it comes down to it, they have an obvious competitive advantage on the rest of their rivals, with that being that each of them possesses a real match winner up front.

Those three are Luke Connolly, Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley, of course, with all three being the kind of consistent score-getters that other club sides can only dream of.

Nemo are reigning champions, so therefore it is no surprise that Connolly was the joint championship top scorer last year with 4-24 scored in six games. 

Brian Hurley. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Hurley snapped that total with 1-33 in just five games, and while Sherlock was a bit behind that pair with just 1-18, that total is mitigated by the fact that he only made three starts, with a further appearance off the bench, due to an early season injury.

Sherlock had been the top scorer in 2021 and 2020, registering 3-41 and 3-36 in those years. Hurley bagged 4-29 and 0-25 in those campaigns and Connolly got 2-10 (in just three games) and 7-22. 

The consistency of those three marksmen has been simply remarkable.

And it isn’t like those three big clubs are one-man attacks either. Connolly has been backed up in recent years by the likes of Mark Cronin, Barry O’Driscoll and Paul Kerrigan, while Hurley has his brother Michael, Cathal Maguire and the Cahalane brothers to augment his scores, and the Barrs have the likes of Cillian Myers Murray and Brian Hayes to chip in alongside Sherlock.

CONSISTENT

Interestingly, the fourth club in the betting is Ballincollig, as they have the ultra-consistent Cian Dorgan up front, as his championship stats are not that far behind the aforementioned trio. 

He scored 2-17 in four outings last year, landed 0-17 in three games in 2021 and 1-23 in four matches in 2020.

Darren Murphy scored 3-14 for Ballincollig in five games last year too, so they are far from a one-man attack either, while Liam O’Connell is emerging as one of the leading centre forwards around and the likes of Luke Fahy, Darragh O’Mahony and Cian Kiely tend to clip over scores regularly too. 

You do feel, though, that they are possibly one heavy scorer short of challenging, but watch this space.

Ultimately any side who has ambitions of winning the county title need someone to be averaging big scores every time they tog out. 

If you lack such a marksman then you have little chance.

Take Clonakilty as an example. In 2021 they had Kerry native Dara Ó Sé up front and he scored an impressive 2-31 in six games for the west Cork club, which brought them to the brink of the title. 

They ended up losing the final by a single point to the Barr’s, as O’Sé’s six points on the day was eclipsed by Sherlock’s seven.

Cork's Steven Sherlock with Eoghan McEvoy of Derry. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Ó Sé has now departed the club and as a result they struggled up front in his absence, going out in the group stage last year. 

Brian White was their top scorer over their three games, with eight points, although only two of those were from play, while Conor Daly landed seven with five of those coming from play. 

Clon have plenty of defenders with inter-county experience so will always be difficult to play against, but they will need to get someone to reach Ó Sé’s levels in the scoring stakes.

KICK ON

Carbery had Brian O’Driscoll and Ruairi Deane towards the top of the scoring charts last year, with them obviously being assisted by the fact that they got so many days out in the Divisional/Colleges section. 

O’Driscoll scored 1-17 in five games, although only eight of that total was from play. Deane scored 3-18 in total, in five games, with 3-5 of that being from play, although he was held scoreless from play in two games. 

Neither would have been seen as primary score-getters for Cork this year, so if Carbery are going to kick on they will need someone to do damage closer to goal.

If anyone is going to jump out of the pack and surprise the big three then they are going to need someone to be able to match Connolly, Hurley and Sherlock on the scoreboard.

