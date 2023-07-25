Liz Towler: Women's soccer pioneer in Cork and a great camogie player too

TOMORROW, the Irish women take on Canada in their second game of the World Cup.

Events such as the World Cup are memories we will always look back on and remember who we were with, and where we were at a time of some of the biggest sporting moments in our history.

Growing up watching the World Cup with my family brings back massive memories and I’m sure for many of us, we know exactly where we were when some great occasions in Irish football happened.

Whether it was Ray Houghton's goal against Italy in the Giants Stadium, Dave O’Leary's penalty at Italia ‘90, Roy Keane's Saipan episode, Robbie Keane’s equaliser against Germany in 2002 or Thierry Henry’s handball in 2010, all of us football fanatics hold on to those memories that all play a massive part in our history and are events that will be talked about forever.

This month, as the girls play in the first-ever World Cup, I hope more memories can be created and talked about forever, and let’s hope it can start with a win tomorrow.

Killeady Utd LFAI runners-up 1984: The first Cork team to reach a senior final. Back: Ann Goggins (coach), Christene McDonnell, Claire Ronan, Catherine Buckley, Grainne Dwyer, Paula Goggins, Carol Rowe, Chris Condon, Noreen Barrett, Tom O'Donovan (manager).

I caught up with former International and Cork woman Liz Towler, who 30 years ago made her senior International debut and here she tells us what it meant to wear the green jersey and how thrilled she is to see the game evolved so much since her playing days.

“I’ll watch the game tomorrow at home as I like to take in all the game with no distractions as I have a habit of watching the game like I played it, scanning everything around the ball and see what's available for the player with the ball and what options are there,” said Liz.

Liz came from a sporting family not far from my house in Ballyphehane and growing up she was one of those girls you looked up to, a girl who was an all-rounder really.

A county camogie player as well as an international soccer player, Liz had it all and she grew up like the rest of us wanting to to be the best at whatever she played.

As she looks back on her career, she too hopes these next few weeks can find moments that the Irish will talk about for years to come.

“My favourite World Cup memory was Italia 90 when David O’Leary scored the penalty that got us to the quarter-final of the World Cup.

I watched it in a pub in town and myself and my friends even dressed up in green white and gold. I remember dancing in the streets that night with the whole of Cork.

"It would be great to witness some memorable moments in the Women's World Cup which will happen in time and I will be there dancing in the streets again.

“My international career started in 1985 when I was U18, which involved travelling to Dublin for training. After U18 we weren't asked to join the senior team at the time so I continued playing club soccer and camogie.

"I then got the call in 1993 to train with the Irish senior team. I travelled to Dublin on some weekends for training but in 1994 it was starting to get more serious as the 1995-97 European Championships were coming up."

She decided to retire from county camogie and give it a proper go.

"We had Faroe Islands, Scotland, Wales and Belgium in our group. Only one team went through from the group so Belgium topped the group and we came a respectable second.

"I played left wing-back which involved playing corner flag to corner flag as we played five at the back.

Fr O'Neill's Fiona O'Driscoll keeping the ball under control as she is chased by Bishopstown's Liz Towle. Picture: Richard Mills.

"I travelled to Dublin with Caroline Nagle and we had some great laughs on the train.

“Since I've finished playing I didn't have much involvement in the women's game but did give a hand in Rockmount with their U7 boys academy for three years and more recently did Disney Playmakers for girls aged five to eight in Rockmount.

I have seen huge differences in the women's game since I played, especially with facilities and modern training regimes between diet, strength and conditioning and also the tactical side of the game is being coached more.

“I have two sons who also love the game, my eldest boy Joe played with Cobh U17s and Cork City U17s and U19s.

"My youngest son Conor is playing with Cobh U17s at the moment and is loving it, he has a great attitude and understanding of the game.

"Conor played with Rockmount for all his schoolboys' soccer as did Joe. Conor also loves playing hurling and football with Na Piarsaigh but had to put it on the back burner because of commitments with Cobh Ramblers.

ENCOURAGE

“It is great to see the women getting so much coverage as it encourages young girls to get involved at an early age and dream of playing in a World Cup themselves someday.

New Ireland Assurance hosting the Cork Camogie Hall of Fame Awards 2017, at the Maryborough Hotel: Mark Kenny with winners, Paula Goggins, Na Piarsaigh Camogie and Inniscarra Camogie, Stephanie Dunlea, Cloughduv Camogie and Liz Towler Meaney, Cork Camogie. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"I am over the moon watching our own National team playing in the World Cup at last, it took time for us to be at that level but now we're here long may it last and hopefully in time if the women's game gets the backing it deserves we will be able to compete against the top, top teams and engrave our name on that trophy.

"I am also a little bit regretful that I was born too early as I would love to be out there taking part.”