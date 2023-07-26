Mageean leads a new bunch of very exciting young and talented athletic stars in Ireland

THE sight of Sonia O’Sullivan’s long-standing national records being wiped away by the in-form Ciara Mageean may be tough to see for anyone who followed the Cobh athlete’s glittering career closely, but ultimately most Irish sports fans will be happy to see their old favourites wiped from the record books if it means that a new generation takes their place.

Sonia’s long-standing personal best in the mile of 4:17:25 had stood since 1994, but Mageean obliterated this record with a blistering 4:14:58 in Monaco last Friday night.

Dual Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon is now in the form of her life and ran a stunning 4:07:64 at the Principality, which was light years ahead of the previous world record of 4:12:33 set by Sifan Hassan in 2019.

Kipyegon has now lowered all three of the mile, 1,500m and 5,000m records this summer.

For anyone who has not watched athletics recently there is a relatively new initiative at the big meets where a green light accompanies the athletes around the track, marking the world record pace for that particular event.

It makes for good television, but it also provides great assistance in world record bids as it allows athletes to pace make accurately, and is one of the main reasons why records are falling so regularly at present.

Mageean may have been almost seven seconds behind the Kenyan phenomenon, but the county Down woman’s time was so quick that it was actually the fifth fastest time in history in the event.

The race was of such quality that twelve of the competitors set PB’s on the night, with seven national records being set.

To have seen it live was to have truly seen one of the great moments in athletic history.

Mageean’s previous fastest time had been 4:19:03 which illustrates just how fast she ran on the night.

She will be hoping to bring that kind of form into the upcoming world championships in Budapest in August.

Her wonderful form is occurring at the same time as the emergence of the extremely talented Rhasidat Adeleke as a major player in female athletics.

The Tallaght native has only just turned pro, after a glittering amateur career, so it is a good time to get on this particular bandwagon before it gets up to full speed, as she is likely to be one of the great Irish sports stories.

The 20 year-old has run her first two races as a professional without setting any tracks on fire, coming second in the 200m in Hungary on 18 July and fourth in the 400m in Monaco on 21 July, but the manner in which she has been shattering Irish records over the shorter distances in the past twelve months means we know she is the real deal.

On 14 April she lowered her own 200m record to 22:34, but it is perhaps at the longer 400m where her future lies, and in February she shattered Karen Shinkins 21 year-old record of 51:58, and has since lowered it on a number of occasions, with her time of 49:20 in winning the NCAA title in the USA in June moving her into the top 20 in the all-time list in the event. Again, she’s only 20.

And it’s not just the girls who are making waves, with a couple of long-standing middle distance Irish male records also thumbling in recent times.

Andrew Coscoran broke the 3:33:5 1,500m record of Ray Flynn, held since his run in Oslo in 1982, at Nice in France in June, when he ran a 3:32:68, and he has since bettered that with a stunning time of 3:30:42 in Chorzow in Poland just over a week ago.

He also collected Cork native Marcus O’Sullivan’s 35-year old indoor 1,500m record back in February.

At 27 years of age the north county Dubliner is coming into his prime now, even if we cannot really expect him to be scalping the likes of the generational talent that is Jakob Ingebrigsten from Norway.

The 5,000m record has also fallen in recent times. It had lasted almost twelve years since Alastair Cragg ran 13:03:53 in 2011, until 24 year-old Dubliner Brian Fay ran 13:01:40 in Belgium on 15 July to claim the record for himself.

Hopefully he can soon be the first Irishman to dip under the thirteen minute barrier.

These are exciting times for Irish athletics.

If you have not followed the sport since Sonia’s heyday then it might be high-time to tune back in and enjoy the ride.