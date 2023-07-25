Christy O'Connor: Lethal Limerick have taken the Cats' crown

ON Off the Ball on Newstalk last Thursday night, the presenter Richie McCormack was joined by Andrew O’Shaughnessy, Niall Moran and Paul Browne to discuss the darker days in the history of Limerick hurling.

After reaching the 2007 All-Ireland final, which they lost to Kilkenny, Limerick were in complete turmoil just three years later when a group of players opted to strike after manager Justin McCarthy cut a number of prominent players from the panel.

The three former players spoke passionately and articulately about that difficult time, and how that low point laid the foundations for Limerick’s modern-day success.

At the end of the discussion, Moran spoke about the challenges that being on top now posed. Everyone was coming for them, just like everyone had tried to chase down Kilkenny when they were dominating under Brian Cody, which was a huge culture shift for Limerick.

Moran spoke about last year’s All-Ireland U20 final when he felt the Kilkenny crowd were “venomous”. He also referred to the league final back in April when “there was some edge” in the crowd in Cork, even though the Kilkenny support was outnumbered by about 7-1 that afternoon.

That edge, especially from Kilkenny underlined the huge mindset change between the two counties. While the Limerick hurling culture had radically changed, Moran also felt that the culture of Limerick as people had also changed as a result.

“There is no talk about four-in-a-row,” said Moran. “That’s the one thing that we’ll always be grateful for to this Limerick team is how they make us feel as a county about ourselves and those core components of humility we took off Kilkenny, irrespective of how the game goes.

“If you go back to 2010, outside of hurling, we had a very low self-esteem through a lot of the feuds that went on and everything else. We’re a changed people thankfully and our hurling team has had a huge part to play in that.”

HYPE

Dealing with that hype was always going to be critical to Limerick’s chances of winning that coveted four-in-a-row. After Limerick hammered Kilkenny in the league final in April, much of the discussion in the lead-up to the championship had centred around Limerick having the potential to win six-in-a-row.

Limerick's goalkeeper Nickie Quaid celebrates after the All-Ireland win. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

In an interview, Gearóid Hegarty dismissed it all as ‘crazy talk’. Yet at that stage of the season, the general consensus around Limerick was similar to how everyone felt about Kilkenny in the lead-up to the 2009 championship when they were also going for the four-in-a-row. It wasn’t an easy spin, especially in the final against Tipperary, but Kilkenny still got the job done. Limerick experienced similar struggles this season but they still arrived back in the place everybody expected them to be, back in the final and fancied to get the job done like Kilkenny did 14 years ago.

One of the biggest differences for Limerick though, was the volume of games; Kilkenny played four games that year to win the All-Ireland; Limerick had to play four extremely tough games this summer just to reach the Munster final.

Every game Limerick played this year was like an All-Ireland final for the opposition. Kilkenny had to deal with those challenges too when they were going for the four-in-a-row but the terrain was vastly different.

Throughout those years when they were gobbling up Leinster titles, Kilkenny really only had to peak for two games during a five-week period between early August to early September.

The numbers told as much. During Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row, they won their eight games in Leinster by an aggregate margin of 98 points.

However, in the last two seasons alone, Limerick have played 10 games in Munster. Outside of an 11-point win against Cork and an eight-point win against Tipperary last year, Limerick won those other five games (they drew with Clare in the round-robin last year, lost to Clare and drew with Tipp this year) by an aggregate margin of just nine points.

During Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row, they played 18 games. Sunday was Limerick’s 23rd game along the same journey. In those games, they played Clare and Waterford on five occasions, Tipperary and Cork four times, Galway on three occasions and Kilkenny twice. Serious.

DEMANDING

In an increasingly professional culture and climate, with more challengers and realistic contenders, with a much more demanding programme of matches than in the past, with less time for recovery than ever before, Limerick continued to power forward. And securing the four-in-a-row cemented their greatness.

Tom Morrissey of Limerick is tackled by Alan Murphy of Kilkenny. The Treaty always find a way in the big games. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Over two and a half hours after the final whistle was blown, a handful of Limerick players and backroom members appeared on the Croke Park pitch, in various groups, for another round of photographs, another collection of memories and images stored as posterity to frame their greatness.

There were stages in the first half, just like the Galway match, when all the glitches and kinks that have shown up in their system at various stages of the championship threatened to short-circuit the board and force it blow up.

And then Limerick just hit the reset button. Go again. And blow the opposition away.

In the first half, they hit just 0-9. In the first quarter, Limerick only managed just two shots from play. In total, Limerick only had 14 shots at the target in the first half. By the end of the match though, Limerick had got off 41 shots.

When the need was greatest, Limerick found a way. Yet the way they found that way once more – by hitting an incredible 21 scores in the second half - again underlined why this side have earned the right to be considered possibly the greatest ever.