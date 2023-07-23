Tony Considine: Kilkenny threw in the towel but Limerick are one All-Ireland away from being the greatest team ever

INTER-COUNTY hurling is over for another year.

It is so early to be finished though. I met a lot of genuine hurling supporters in Croke Park, and most of them felt the same.

I think the GAA need to look at this. I know it was a great idea to bring in the split season but it is done the wrong way around. We should be only in the height of the inter-county season now.

I also think that there should be more of a gap between the All-Ireland hurling and football finals. Hurling will be forgotten after a day, moving on to the football next week. All media coverage concentrating on that.

Maybe it is time to start the club championship first. That way you can go back to playing All-Ireland final in the month of September and shorten the winter.

Sunday's game only lasted about 50 minutes before Limerick completely steamrolled Kilkenny. You could say it was a non-contest from there with Limerick dominating in every position.

The big question is what happened Kilkenny? You always hear, when a team gets a goal that it lifts them, but Paddy Deegan's did the complete opposite. They completely collapsed after that.

I am watching Kilkenny a long time now but I think some of their players threw in the towel here.

Not what you would expect from them in an All-Ireland, especially playing a team that beat them last year.

I know they were up against a very good team but remember there were only two points between them 12 months ago; this was a real hammering for Kilkenny.

Some of their forwards were not at the races, and some were very disappointing, and the Limerick defence had a fairly easy day. Barry Nash and Kyle Hayes and especially Dan Morrissey were completely on top. Diarmaid Byrnes thundered into the game as well, even though he was on Kilkenny's best attacker, Tom Phelan.

Nevertheless, Byrnes ended up with eight points, seven of them from long-distance frees, frees that Kilkenny gave away very easily.

Derek Lyng must be very disappointed with that.

You would have to say Hue Lawlor, Paddy Deegan and especially Richie Reid gave their all for Kilkenny. TJ got his usual quota from frees and tried very hard. The rest of the team was very disappointing.

Limerick have completed a four-in-a-row. A brilliant achievement in the present day. They now join Cork and Kilkenny with that feat, but I believe they had to play a lot more games than the other two, and had a tougher road to achieve this.

You have to hand it to them, and especially to John Kiely and his management team. A lot of hard work goes into winning one All-Ireland, but four is massive.

Limerick supporters celebrate in the rain. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Hurling people would know what that takes, but of course, the one real reason Limerick have done this is they have the best bunch of players in the country. They have power and strength, athleticism and hurling ability. They seem a very down-to-earth bunch as well, all fairly solid guys, with a massive passion for the game.

They have youth on their side. I think they targeted Croke Park this year to be at their peak. They were way better here than they were in the Munster championship.

And you have to hand it to John Kiely and his management, they got their timing right for the big days in the big house.

GREATEST

There will be comparisons made between this great Limerick team and the great Kilkenny team of the noughties who also achieved four in a row. People will have different opinions on who was better, but there is only one way, that that can be proved. That is Limerick to go on next year and try to do something that has never been done before in hurling, win the five-in-a-row.

I know they won't admit it, and definitely, John Kiely or Paul Kinnerk won't, but you can be sure that's the plan.

They have every chance. That will take some doing and some planning.

For now, they will celebrate and enjoy this wonderful achievement and only one All Ireland away from immortality.

Don't bet against them doing it.