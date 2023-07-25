Ireland’s qualification hopes rest on a result against Olympic champions Canada 

AFTER last week’s loss to Australia, the Republic of Ireland pick themselves up and go to Perth for a game with reigning Olympic champions Canada, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm (Irish time) today.

The Girls in Green will go into the game bottom of the group after their 1-0 loss to the Matildas, and qualification hinges on a result at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

All hope is not lost as Canada opened their World Cup campaign by drawing 0-0 with Nigeria, and that sets the group up as a four way fight for qualification to the Round of 16.

Ireland will be looking to build on their performance against Australia, a game that was decided by Steph Catley’s 52nd minute penalty.

Pauw reacted to that by bringing on Lucy Quinn and Abbie Larkin, and they transformed the way the team played by injecting a new sense of urgency into the forward line.

They forced Australia deep into their own half in the final minutes of the game, and an attempt by Katie McCabe to equalise was saved by Mackenzie Arnold in the dying seconds.

18-year-old Larkin was the difference for Ireland as the country pushed for an equaliser. The forward tormented Australia with her pace, and she was fearless with her hunt for the ball.

Ireland were praised for how they left everything out on the pitch in Stadium Australia, with the only lingering question being the status of Amber Barrett.

The striker, who scored the goal to make all of this a reality against Scotland last October, was not brought on when Ireland were trailing.

Barrett has shown she can score in a green jersey, she recently scored two goals in a come from behind victory over Zambia at Tallaght Stadium.

There was no time for regret, the Irish team immediately departed Sydney and went back to their training base in Brisbane.

The biggest concern that the team had when they landed was the fitness of Louise Quinn as she picked up an ankle injury against Australia.

She is currently wearing a protective boot, but the Irish management team are confident that she will be available for selection on Wednesday.

If Louise Quinn is fit, she is expected to play alongside Megan Connolly and Niamh Fahey in defence.

They are tasked with keeping out a Canadian team that is looking at building on their success at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The country went undefeated in a group that had Great Britain and Japan, and they reached the final by knocking out Brazil and the United States.

Sweden were between them and a gold medal, and Canada won through a penalty shoot-out after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1.

They followed that up by reaching the final of the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, and an Alex Morgan goal stopped the trophy from going to Canada.

All of this was done with a squad that plays with host of top clubs across the planet, and the majority of the group is split between the Women’s Super League and the United States’ NWSL.

One of the most high profile members of that group is Jessie Fleming, and she lines out for Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has been in London since 2020 and she is a key component in the Blues’ team that won a clean sweep of domestic honours under Emma Hayes, and reached the final of the 2020-21 Women’s Champions League.

Two squad players, Sabrina D'Angelo and Cloé Lacasse, play with Katie McCabe at Arsenal and that trio won the FA Women’s League Cup last season.

They are coached by Beverly Priestman, who took over the team in 2020 after working as Phil Neville’s assistant with England.

She is in charge of a group of winners that are carrying weighty expectations across Australia this summer.

Ireland have shown that they are capable of getting results against higher ranked teams, that was the backbone of their qualification campaign that ended in a play-off win at Hampden Park.

Pauw will need to harness that sense of belief on Wednesday, as defeat would put an end to Ireland’s chances of making it out of the group.