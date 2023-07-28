Senior A Football: Your guide to the 2023 group stages as Knocknagree aim to go one better

ST MICHAEL’S finally escaped the second tier last season and it now opens up the Bons Secours Hospital Senior A football championship.

It should be a very interesting championship. St Michael’s were fancied for a number of years as they firmly knocked on the door until they burst through last October.

Knocknagree lost the decider last year and they are a team tipped to be there or thereabouts this campaign. Other likely contenders would be O’Donovan Rossa, Dohenys and Newcestown but realistically you could make a case for every single club, with each team more than capable of lifting the silverware.

Group A:

Kanturk, Fermoy, Knocknagree, O’Donovan Rossa.

Last season’s PIFC winners Kanturk start life in the senior ranks this evening against a tricky-looking Fermoy side in Killavullen at 8pm. The Duhallow side had a torrid Division 2 league campaign as they slipped through the trapdoor but that has to be put into context due to the number of players that were unavailable due to a number of reasons. Kanturk will be backboned by the likes of Tommy Walsh and Paul Walsh with Grantas Bucinskas a lively forward.

Fermoy will be looking to improve on last season when they finished bottom of their group, only avoiding the relegation play-off final on scoring difference. Pádraig De Róiste is the go to man for the Avondhu club.

Knocknagree look in fine shape as they attempt to have another crack at reaching the top flight after going so close last season. The Duhallow side face O’Donovan Rossa tomorrow in Macroom with a 3pm throw-in. Daniel O’Mahony is a key cog in Knocknagree's machine. Up front, Eoghan McSweeney and Denis O’Connor know where the posts are.

Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly will be hoping to guide his team to glory this season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

O’Donovan Rossa were well beaten by eventual winners St Michael’s in the semi-final last season but that shouldn’t have taken the gloss off what was a positive season for the team in red and white. The important thing for them now is to kick on. The experience of goalkeeper Ryan Price, Donal Óg Hodnett and Kevin Davis will be huge in what is largely a youthful team. Niall Daly is a young player with lots of potential.

Group B:

Clyda Rovers, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Newmarket, Kiskeam.

Clyda Rovers reached the semi-final last season and they will hope to push on again in the weeks ahead starting tomorrow in Coachford at 7pm against Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

With Conor Corbett up front, they will always have a chance of winning games.

Veteran Paudie Kissane is still a big part of this team. Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh have been so close yet so far in the last few years. With the Shorten brothers Ben and Donagh up front, the Muskerry club will have a chance of making an impression again while at the back Éanna Dineen is a solid defender.

Ben Shorten is a key player for Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh. Pic: Larry Cummins.

There is a big Duhallow derby tomorrow in Kanturk at 7pm with Newmarket and Kiskeam locking horns. Newmarket avoided the drop last year courtesy of a big win over Bandon in the relegation play-off final. Aidan Browne, Hugh O’Connor and Conor O’Keeffe will lead their charge.

The absence of Seán Meehan due to an injury is a massive loss for Kiskeam. They will be looking to the likes of goalkeeper Anthony Casey, Daire Murphy and Dave Scannell for inspiration.

Group C:

Newcestown, Dohenys, Bishopstown, Ilen Rovers.

Newcestown lost their top-flight status last year and a meeting with divisional rivals Dohenys tomorrow in Rossmore at 5pm will focus the minds. David Buckley will be integral up front. Luke Meade makes things tick while Micheál McSweeney is a no-nonsense defender.

Dohenys have made steady progress in recent years and will be looking to kick on again this year.

Fionn Herlihy and Mark Buckley provide the firepower up top.

Bishopstown will be looking to make a sustained impact on the championship this year after failing to qualify out of their group last season. The Town take on Ilen Rovers on Sunday evening in Clonakilty at 7.30pm. The experienced Paul Honohan, Michael Nunan and Conor Dunne are vital players for the city club.

Ilen Rovers are also looking to improve on last campaign after finishing third in their group. The Baltimore team will be looking to the likes of Peadar O’Driscoll, Jack Collins and Peter O’Driscoll to help them get off to a winning start.