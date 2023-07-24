Shane Keegan disappointed with Cobh Ramblers defeat despite strong second half

COBH Ramblers suffered defeat for the second game in a row, this time in a 3-2 defeat to Premier Division side UCD in the FAI Cup on Friday night, and Rams manager Shane Keegan expressed his disappointment with the result.

“Very similar to my thoughts on last week, that's the really, really frustrating thing,” he begins. “Both games were quite similar in that for the second week in a row, we allowed the opposition to start better than us.

“Tactically, it wasn't quite working for us. The amount of time that Jack Keaney had on the ball, he was allowed to dictate the tempo of the game,” says Shane. “We got in at half time at 1-1, despite having been second best in the half. Then we played the second half, were the better team in the second half and we've managed to lose, which kind of doesn't make much sense to me really.

“It was a similar pattern last week where Harps were much better in the first half and yet we got on top in the second half and still managed to lose it. So that's very, very annoying, and we need to fix that now.” “Look, their second goal was a big frustration because we've worked on set pieces a lot this week. We felt it was an area that we could get the upper hand on them, which we did do eventually by getting the goal ourselves.

“Conceding one ourselves, [that] was never in the game plan. That was very, very annoying. Even after that just stay in the game. Stay at 2-1 and give yourselves a chance to get something later on,” he explains. “We made a silly error again for the breakaway for the third, [but] they take it really well now in fairness to them. It was of our own doing initially, another silly error.

Cobh Ramblers' Dale Holland is congratulated by teammates after scoring his side's first goal of the match. Picture: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

“Now we’ve got a mountain to climb. 2-1 is absolutely doable, 3-1 and you're trying to pull it back, like if we managed to nick a late equaliser, I would have backed us all day in extra time, but we just give ourselves too much to.”

Despite not coming away with the result Cobh wanted, there’s no denying that Keegan’s side were very competitive against a team in the top tier of Irish football.

“UCD look like they're coming down, and when they come down, they'll immediately be in the hunt to go straight back up, such as life tends to be for UCD.

“They've got some fantastic technical players, but we were more than a match for them once we kind of figured our shape out a little better. If the two teams were to find themselves in the same division,” Keegan explains.

“It's a game that you'd be saying is reasonably 50/50. What that says about our hopes of going up or anything like that, I'm not 100% sure, but I thought it was two well-balanced sides tonight.

It would have been brilliant to win tonight and get through, but really, would I have swapped a win next week for a win tonight? Not a hope in hell.

“Arguably one of my biggest problems now is I'm not 100% sure what our strongest 11 is because we have so many good players in a lot of positions at the moment, there is serious competition for places. That is a very good headache to have, but still, it takes a bit of figuring out.”