Denise O’Sullivan: “I was actually shaking in the hospital because I was so nervous and emotional” 

CORK'S Denise O’Sullivan admitted that she was ‘shaking’ in hospital while waiting for the result of scans after picking up a leg injury in a suspended friendly against Colombia.

The Republic of Ireland international opened up about the incident that almost caused her to miss the opening game of the World Cup in an interview with RTÉ.

"It was mental," the Irish centurion said.

"The thing blew up. I didn't know what to do. It was obviously stressful seeing it all over social media because that's not the attention I wanted on the team, and for myself.

"I wanted to focus on the [Australia] game.

"But it happened. I was nervous myself for the next few hours, to see if I could recover in time, and that’s all I was thinking about.

"With Ange [Angela Kenneally, the team physio], I was actually shaking in the hospital because I was so nervous and emotional.

"But yeah, I mean, I got the results and I was able to relax a bit.

Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan, top, vies for the ball with Australia's Katrina Gorry during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

"I was giving absolutely everything I could to do that, and luckily I did and I was glad I was able to be out there with the team."

The midfielder made a full recovery and played every minute of Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Australia on the opening day of the World Cup.

Her family watched the game in Cork at the Woolshed, and the support has given O’Sullivan an added boost as she makes history with the Girls in Green on the other side of the planet.

"They're enjoying it anyway, they are loving the experience," she said.

"Their support has been absolutely massive. To see my mam with the smile on her face, as she does every single day during this tournament, has been phenomenal.

"She is even doing interviews. Now my mam doesn't speak much, honestly.

"She doesn’t, and I'm thinking, 'wow I am proud of you girl, doing all these interviews'.

"The excitement back there and the buzz back there has been unbelievable, the amount of watch parties going on back in Cork has been unreal.

"It is great to see the amount of people that are behind this team and supporting us."

Despite their opening game getting decided by a Steph Catley penalty, the occasion was everything that O’Sullivan wanted it to be as she fulfilled a life-long dream in front of over 70,000 spectators at Stadium Australia.

"It was everything I dreamed of since I was a kid," she added.

"I was really proud to go out there the other night, and just standing in that tunnel, the Irish just took over the stadium, to be honest. "The minute we ran out, they were singing songs and it was just an unbelievable experience to play in front of 75,000 people.

"The most I probably played in front of was 25 to 30,000, so yeah, it was class.

"I think we gave a really good account of ourselves in that game, Australia being number 10 in the world, we really put it up to them and we showed what we can do on the world stage.

"I don't think nerves took over, I don’t think we got overwhelmed, I think we looked really relaxed in the game and we want to bring that into the next game.

"I want to do everything I can to be at my best for this team but I think I can always do better.

"I'll be watching the video the next few days, watching myself back and seeing what I can do better for the team and what I can do more."