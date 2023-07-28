Micheál Aodh Martin wary of Ballincollig ahead of this evening's Premier SFC opener

THE start of a new Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC on Leeside is here and Nemo Rangers are defending champions. Somethings never change.

The club with more county titles than anyone else, 23 to be precise, open the defence of their title this evening when they take on Ballincollig in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7.30pm.

Nemo goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin says while preparations haven’t been ideal, he is raring to go as Nemo look to win back-to-back county titles, a feat they last achieved in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“The preparations for this championship season is probably behind on previous campaigns to be honest,” says Martin.

“We are doing a bit of catch up. This year we had a few Cork seniors, lads away, injuries and with the split season it is a very tight schedule. The season for us lads that were on the Cork team only finished a few weeks ago and we went straight back into training with the club, trying to get prepared for the first game.

“It was a great achievement for the club to reach the Division 1 league final, beaten in the end by St Finbarr’s. The last month has been stop start with lads coming back from holidays and others going away and so on so hopefully we can pull it together. On a personal level, I am refreshed and ready to go.”

The Cork netminder is well aware of the tough test that lies ahead of Nemo this evening. In Martin’s illustrious club career, the 29 year-old has only lost to one club twice in the Cork club championship. That club is Ballincollig.

“It will be a very difficult game make no mistake about it. We know what Ballincollig will bring to the table. They have a star studded young team, some very good youngsters who we will get to know very well in the coming years.

“We did a lot of preparation on Ballincollig before we played them in the semi-final last season in terms of how they like to play and thankfully it paid off. But we have had great battles with them over the years. Ballincollig beat us in the championship in 2014 and 2016.

“Yeah, we won well in the last two meetings in 2020 and 2022 but they are a very dangerous team so we are totally focused on this encounter. If you don’t win the first game, your under pressure.”

Micheál Aodh Martin is expecting a tough challenge from Ballincollig this evening. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

This season is a rare occasion in the sense that Nemo Rangers are defending champions and are not the favourites to retain the Andy Scannell Cup. Nemo’s rivals, St Finbarr’s are many peoples pick to lift the county title for a second-time in three seasons.

“I am not just saying it to take the pressure off us, but St Finbarr’s are rightly the favourites for the championship,” says the Nemo goalkeeper.

“The Barrs won the league and deservedly so. If you have one look at their team it is top quality. The scary thing about it is that they have actually added to their panel this year with some very good young players. They were missing a lot of players throughout the league as well as every other team but their strength in depth really helped them. People might say I am just saying this to put the pressure on the Barrs. Absolutely not, that is genuinely my opinion.”

Nemo are in a group that consists of this evening’s opponents Ballincollig and also Éire Óg and Carrigaline. While everyone expects the Trabeg side to finish top, Martin is keen to stress they were strong favourites to qualify from their respective group in 2021 and they ended up in third place when they finished above Carrigaline but below Douglas and Valley Rovers.

“The championship is so competitive now every game is massive. It is a boring cliché that is used a lot but it really is game by game.”