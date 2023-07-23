Cork couldn't take another big game defeat and tore into Galway with ferocious intensity

IN a county like Cork, with 28 senior titles placing them at the head of the camogie roll of honour, a semi-final win shouldn't mean as much as it did on Saturday.

Yet when the final whistle sounded the Rebels either dropped to their knees in relief or ran towards the sideline to embrace their teammates and management. Galway vanquished, after Kilkenny were pushed aside in the quarter-final, sends Cork into a clash with the Déise next month.

One more big performance will see the O'Duffy Cup back on Leeside once more. The neutrals will be behind Waterford, into their second-ever senior All-Ireland after a 78-year gap.

However, Cork are a team on a mission, having shipped a series of blows in recent years, gunning to regain the big prize for the first time since 2018.

Before the sliotar was pucked at rain-soaked Nowlan Park, Cork had the snarling demeanour of a side that simply wasn't going to be beaten.

Underdogs against the league champions who had already defeated them three times this season and eight times in a row, Matthew Twomey's side hurled with purpose from the throw-in.

Katrina Mackey fires one of her two points. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Katrina Mackey was razor sharp, lancing over a pair of terrific first-half points from play, while Laura Treacy excelled in her sweeping number six role and Saoirse McCarthy's pace and skill provided the ideal conduit.

Meabh Cahalane hoovered up breaks and tackled brilliantly and further up Hannah Looney thundered upfield to break the line time and again in the second half.

It was about the collective though.

While Galway felt referee Ray Kelly didn't do them any favours, Cork hunted in packs. They earned frees by running hard and creating space around Mackey and Amy O'Connor.

Cork conceded a goal in both halves at stages when they were in control. Yet on each occasion, they reset and continued to work ferociously in the middle third battleground. At one stage Aoife Healy forced a turnover by diving to flick the sliotar with her hand after losing her camán.

That spoke volumes about the steel and self-belief in the group but also the harsh lessons they learned when the Tribe outscored them in the second half of recent encounters.

Cork's bench press, so telling against Kilkenny, was decisive here as well.

Ashling Thompson making an impact. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Orla Cronin and Ashling Thompson were available after gruelling injuries, their experience and confidence telling. Cronin earned a free Amy O'Connor popped over at a key stage and Thompson, warming up throughout the second half, was eventually introduced for the last quarter and made every possession count. Hard as nails in winning the sliotar but cool as a breeze in her distribution.

VITAL

Cliona Healy was the most influential of the subs though, scoring 0-2 and getting fouled for another two scores, but Laura Hayes also hurled the world of ball from wing-back. Orlaith Cahalane, fresh out of minor, and pursuing a dual mandate alongside Looney, Aoife Healy and Libby Coppinger, sliced over a lovely score in the closing stages.

Cork supporters look on at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Twomey and his selectors will have some big calls to make for the final because a strong start will be crucial in the final to ensure Waterford, who beat the Rebels in the Munster Championship, don't build up a head of steam. Their supporters created a raucous atmosphere in their semi-final comeback against Tipp and they'll outnumber Cork in the final.

The management deserve huge credit for getting Cork on track when it matters most. We can trust them to get it right for the All-Ireland.