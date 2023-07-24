Saoirse McCarthy and Ger Manley on what it meant for Cork camogie to beat Galway

CORK have an All-Ireland final to look forward to against Waterford on Sunday, August 6 after seeing off rivals Galway at Nowlan Park.

Player of the Match Saoirse McCarthy was thrilled to be heading back to Croke Park, where they beat Kilkenny earlier this month in the quarter-final.

"We all came out together today and fought really hard and we’re so delighted to come out with the win," said the Courcey Rovers star after the Rebels' first win over Galway in eight attempts.

"We haven’t beaten them since 2017 and we knew that coming into it. It’s our fourth time meeting this year and they were triumphant in the first three. So, we knew we had to put up a big fight today and we came out the right side of it."

Cork didn’t panic when Galway got their second goal, squeezing out a 0-15 to 2-6 success to set up a meeting with Waterford.

"I think on other days we did panic.

We knew they were capable of getting those goals, but the game isn’t over 'til it’s over and you saw our relief and delight when the final whistle did blow."

They hit four of the next five points after that goal which showed the confidence and belief they possess.

"Definitely, and you have to look at those who were scoring them, the girls coming off the bench, so I’m delighted for them.

"When you look at the subs we brought in, those players would be starting on any other team. To have that coming onto the pitch and there’s another ten girls there that could just as easily have come on so the competition for places is a great thing. To win an All-Ireland you have to beat everyone so to beat Kilkenny and Galway, you need to do that."

Selector Ger Manley was thrilled to get the result over the Tribe.

Coaches Wesley O’Brien, Liam Cronin and Ger Manley celebrate after the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

"Ah look since I’ve been involved with Cork this year Galway have beaten us three times in close games. We got a very good run in the second half where we went up four or five points and they came back. I suppose a ball broke for the goal and we came back up and I think Orlaith Cahalane got a great point.

IMPACT

"We played very well in the second half, I thought our subs made a huge difference. Some of the girls that came on did extremely well, there’s fierce competition for places. Matthew Twomey to give him his credit has strengthened the squad so much this year.

"Laura Hayes, Aisling Thompson, they were very unfortunate when they got injured.

I think we deserved it today; we were better than Galway I thought. Our work-rate by the forwards was exceptional."

They hurled with a 'next ball' mentality.

"It’s all about winning possession. Anyone will tell you, the next ball is vital. We won Amy’s next two puckouts and we worked it well to get the scores. I thought we deserved it. I know it was tight, we give people heart attacks, we give ourselves heart attacks as well but, in all fairness, we deserved it."