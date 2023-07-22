Cork set up All-Ireland camogie final with Waterford after deserved win over Galway

Cork 0-15 Galway 2-6

IN front of a crowd of 7,250 in UPMC, Cork and Waterford advanced to the Glen Dimplex All Ireland senior championship final.

Waterford won a highly entertaining opening game by the minimum in an electrifying atmosphere. Cork and Galway’s game more tactical between two sides that know each other inside out, each trying to find that small margin by which to capitalise.

Cork were the better side, a couple of goals keeping Galway, who’s tactics were questionable, in the game.

Two goal chances for Galway in the opening half. Their first came off the crossbar, their second finished by Siobhán McGrath. Ailish O’Reilly was troubling the Cork defence, but Maeve Murphy got to grips with her as the half wore on.

A stop start opening half with a lot of frees, seven in the first nine minutes by a fussy Ray Kelly.

Roisín Black took up Katrina Mackey, Shauna Healy on Amy O’Connor and she was booked on the stroke of half time for a second off the ball drag, attempting to block O’Connor’s runs.

Cork started brightly, three points to the good, from three frees, Amy O’Connor (2) and Chloe Sigerson providing. Carrie Dolan got Galway’s first score from play.

Seven minutes in O’Reilly split the Cork defence, her shot ricocheted off the crossbar with Cork eventually winning a free out.

When Cork spread the play fast into their inside line, they were dangerous, O’Connor and Katrina Mackey hitting two from open play to give Cork a four-point advantage. But an outfield ball that fell kindly for Aoife Donohue delivered to McGrath caught Cork as she finished neatly on sixteen minutes.

Galway were working the ball out of defence, but Cork’s quick back tracking had them outnumbered up front, Ailish O’Reilly isolated, and Galway were finding it hard to make much headway. Mackey pointed, again after a fast delivery, Donohue replying to leave it 0-6 to 1-2 in a tight battle. Cork went with the same semi-final starting fifteen, holding key players returned from injury. Cliona Healy replaced Chloe Sigerson on twenty-five minutes as Cork tried to inject more pace up front.

Cork’s running into trouble led to Donoghue’s levelling point at the start of the second half. Cork needed to get the ball in fast. The unmarked Laura Hayes, Cork’s half time substitute, received a Laura Treacy pass and struck a great point. O’Connor pointed a free, Cork two up.

Galway were playing plus two at the back and while they won possession their distribution was poor, feeding Treacy who swept well and either fed Hayes or spread the play.

Cork looked in the ascendancy, they were the better team, leading 0-11 to 1-4 on forty-six but an Amy Lee miss control gave Galway a lifeline as McGrath stuck it home for the second time.

Excellent points by Healy and Saoirse McCarthy was a brilliant response. With McCarthy having a storming second half and Treacy and Maeve Cahalane dominating, Cork brought in the calvary, Orla Cronin, Aisling Thompson and Orlaith Cahalane all making a impact.

Carrie Dolan, kept quiet in general play, hit their third point from a free but 2-3 from play in an All Ireland semi-final won’t see you get there. Galway persisted in not pushing numbers up even when a goal behind with seven minutes remaining. Cork were in total control at the back. They are through to their third All Ireland final in a row in what will be an historic final as Waterford head to their second ever, their first in 73 years.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor 0-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 45), K Mackey, C Healy 0-2 each, C Sigerson (f), L Hayes, S McCarthy, O Cahalane 0-1 each.

Galway: S McGrath 2-0, C Dolan 0-4 (0-3f), A Donohue 0-2.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, P Mackey; M Cahalane, L Treacy, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, A Healy; C Sigerson, F Keating, H Looney; A O’Connor, K Mackey, S McCartan.

Subs: C Healy for Sigerson (25), L Hayes for M Murphy (h/t), O Cronin for McCartan (40), A Thompson for O’Regan (49), O Cahalane for F Keating (52).

GALWAY: F Ryan; S Healy, R Black, R Hanniffy; A Keane, E Helebert, D Higgins; A Donoghue, S Gardiner; C Dolan, S Spellman, N Hanniffy; A O’Reilly, S McGrath, N McPeake, J Hughes for Rabbitte (61).

Subs: S Rabbitte for McPeake (33), O McGrath for S Gardiner (50), J Hughes for Rabbitte (61).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).