Cork City strike twice in the second half to get past Treaty United in the FAI Cup

Treaty United 0 Cork City 2

CORK City are through to the second round of the FAI Cup after goals from Josh Honohan and Tunde Olowabi gave them a win over Treaty United at the Market Fields on Saturday afternoon.

The victory is the club’s first in the cup since they beat Bohemians 2-1 at Turner’s Cross last June, and they were made work for it.

City started well and had the majority of possession, but then William Armshaw picked off a pass and broke down the right wing. He worked with Stephen Christopher to set up Dean George, and the midfielder’s low cross was blocked on the edge of the area.

City’s possession was rewarded with the club winning a number of corners in the opening 20 minutes. There were four in total, and only one caused any stress to the Treaty defence. Barry Coffey took this and Honohan headed the ball wide at the back post.

This followed the midfielder fumbling a shot in front of the posts, and this heightened the level of expectation that came from the sizable contingent of supporters in the away stand.

Then Treaty delivered a reminder of what they can do on their home turf, and City were saved by a reactionary save from Jimmy Corcoran after a George cross came off Cian Coleman and went towards the goal.

This moment was quickly shrugged off and City went back to enacting the game plan that Richie Holland and his coaching team sent them out with. This created more and more chances, but none of those caused much of a fuss inside the Treaty penalty area.

Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh did manage to get a cross to Kevin Čustović, but his shot was tame and the ball went out for a goal-kick. Olowabi also burst through the centre and he was brought down by Mark Walsh.

Against all of this pressure, Treaty broke and Armshaw hit the crossbar with a venomous shot from 25 yards out after getting around Ali Gilchrist.

City pushed up in numbers once they got the ball back and Winn stopped Olowabi from getting around him. The loose ball went out to Coffey, and his shot from outside the area was cleared off the line by Walsh.

The team came out for the second half and Bargary went for goal. Winn poked the ball out for a corner, and the set piece came to nothing.

The chances kept coming for City, with one falling to Olowabi and he was flagged for offside. O’Brien Whitmarsh then picked out the striker, and his shot got pushed out for a corner. Coffey sent this in and Honohan headed in to make it 1-0 to City in the 54th minute.

Things wound down after Coffey set up Olowabi to score the second goal from inside the area. City should have killed the game off in injury time with a chance that fell to Bargary. Winn stopped this and Darren Nwankwo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Tunde Owolabi of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's second goal at Markets Field in Limerick. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

TREATY: Conor Winn; Ben O’Riordan, Marc Ludden, Lee Devitt, Dean George, Stephen Christopher, William Armshaw, Enda Curran, Jordan Tallon, Darren Nwankwo, Mark Walsh.

Subs: Colin Kelly for Armshaw (59), Colin Conroy for Tallon (60), Scott Kirkland for Curran (80), Fionn Doherty for George (80).

CITY: Jimmy Corcoran; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Tunde Owolabi, Barry Coffey, Cian Bargary, Rokas Stanulevičius, Conor Drinan, Josh Honohan, Kevin Čustović, Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh.

Subs: Aaron Bolger for Stanulevičius (68), Daniel Krezic for Coffey (82), John O’Donovan for Gilchrist (82), Oran Crowe for Čustović (90).

Referee: Damien McGrath.