Éire Óg retain ladies football Division 1 league title

Éire Óg 3-8 Glanmire 2-1

It was an entertaining match from start to finish as Éire Óg retained their Cork Ladies Football Division 1 League title at Ballinlough.

This was always going to be a tough ask for the east Cork side but they battled all the way from start to finish against the reigning champions, who will also be one of the favourites for the upcoming championship.

But on the day Éire Óg were simply too strong as they deservedly retained their title, led by the likes of Eimear Scally, Isobel Sheehan, Laura Cleary and Orlaith Cremin.

For Glanmire Evie Twomey, Ava Fitzgerald and Abbie O’Mahony were the pick of their side.

Scally opened the scoring for the champions with four minutes gone as the weather conditions were making it difficult to play any sort of decent football.

They got their first goal nine minutes in when Lisa Murphy and Laura Cleary combined to play Cremin in to raise a green flag, to make it 1-1 to no score.

Evie Twomey got Glanmire off the mark when she made sure from a goalmouth scramble to raise the second green flag of the afternoon, to put only a point between the sides.

Two frees from Scally increased Éire Óg’s lead before they had their second goal chance, but Lisa Murphy’s effort was well saved by Ava Carey.

But with 29 minutes, they got their second green flag, with Cremin turning provider for Meabh McGoldrick.

The same player added a point as the title holders were 2-5 to 1-0 in front as half-time approached.

O’Mahony pulled a point back for Glanmire just seconds into the second half as they upped their game.

Aine Larkin, Eire Og tries to keep possession under pressure from Ally McCarthy and Abbie O'Mahony, Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins

They were back in contention after 35 minutes when Ava Fitzgerald burst through the Éire Óg defence for their second goal, to put only four points between the sides.

And that could easily have been only one, were it not for a great save by Éire Óg keeper, Lisa Crowley, to deny Evie Twomey another goal.

Marie O’Leary got Éire Óg’s first score after the resumption when she pointed in the 45th minute to restore their five point lead.

They had one hand on the trophy after 48 minutes when Cremin got her second and her side’s third goal to make it 3-6 to 2-1.

McGoldrick and Cleary added points to increase their lead as the champions finished the game strongly to retain their title.

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Scally 0-3 (3f), O Cremin 2-0, M McGoldrick 1-2, L Cleary 0-2, M O’Leary 0-1.

Glanmire: Evie Twomey, A Fitzgerald 1-0 each, A O’Mahony 0-1.

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; G O’Shea, J O’Gorman, A Hickey; C O’Connor, I Sheehan, C O’Brien; M O’Leary, S McGoldrick; A Cronin, L Cleary, L Murphy; O Cremin, E Scally, M McGoldrick.

Subs: A Larkin for J O’Gorman (25), K Cahalane for A Cronin (52), A Goulding for M McGoldrick (59).

GLANMIRE: A Carey; K O’Connor, Ellen Twomey, G Cashman; C O’Donovan, M Barry, E Dillon; A O’Mahony, A Fitzgerald; Ally McCarthy, N McAllen, Evie Twomey; S Murphy, M Dullea, Ava McCarthy.

Subs: N Tracey for K O’Connor, L Greene for N McAllen (both ht), A McAllen for S Murphy, A Lehane for Ally McCarthy (both 49), L Cashman for Ellen Twomey (56).

Referee: Peter O’Leary, Inch Rovers.