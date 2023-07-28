Conor O'Sullivan happy to be returning to Cork and Neptune Basketball Club

Conor O’Sullivan makes his return to his boyhood club Neptune for their coming Super League season after spending five years away in America and Belfast.

He will be a great asset to coach Colin O’Reilly's side. As a sharpshooter, he is lethal from all over the floor offensively and can break down the toughest of defences.

He also has a very good basketball IQ and also has great leadership qualities.

﻿Conor is really excited about playing with Neptune for the coming season, however, he was full of praise for his teammates from Ulster where he played for the last two years.

“I had a great two years playing and studying in Belfast," Conor said. “We were competitive my first year in the National League but missed out in the play-offs by one game.

"However, we ended up winning the varsity tournament with the college team that year.

DOUBLE DELIGHT

“Last year was a great year as we won the double. We were always the underdogs, even after winning the National Cup in January, we were still the underdogs for the National League but we won it at the end.

"I also got my Masters which was the cherry on top. Huge thanks to Gareth and Deirdre Maguire.

I decided to come back to play with my boyhood Club Neptune for this coming season as I grew up playing with Neptune and that is where my friends are.

"I had a few different options but I wanted to come home to Cork so Neptune was the team for me.

“I feel I have improved a lot on and off the court since I was last at the club, as I can do a bit of everything now and will be happy to do whatever is asked of me on the court.

"A big asset of mine is my leadership so I will be happy to help in that area too with the young guys that we have on the team."

Conor O'Sullivan with Joey Boylan picking up an award recently. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

The last month has been a very special milestone for Conor as he made his debut with the Irish senior team. For a boy who never played international at underage level, it just shows with hard work and dedication you can always achieve your goals.

“I just played my first-ever game for Ireland recently. It's an honor to be asked to play for my country and get to train against and play against the best of the best.

“I never really like to look too far ahead, to be honest. I just started a new job and moved home for the first time in five years.

"So I'm looking forward to being back in Cork and playing with my childhood club and friends."