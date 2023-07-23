Nemo Rangers hold off rivals St Finbarr's to lift league at Ballinlough

Nemo Rangers 1-10 St Finbarr’s 1-8

NEMO Rangers claimed the AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Junior Football League Division 4 title as they defeated St Finbarr’s in the decider at Ballinlough.

The opening half was evenly contested, but a penalty in the 40th minute gave Nemo Rangers the initiative as they were favoured by the elements after the break. The Togher side, to their credit, refused to give up without a struggle as their last-gasp rally yielded a goal deep into stoppage time.

Both sides had two points each on the board before St Finbarr’s opened up a two-point gap with unanswered points from play by Ger McCann and Shane McCarthy.

Paul Hogan converted a 13-metre free for the Trabeg side, but McCann promptly restored St Finbarr’s two-point advantage with his third point from play.

Niall Weldon and Jerry Kerins tied the scores with points from play, but Cian Haines’ point in injury time at the end of the first half, gave St Finbarr’s an interval lead of 0-6 to 0-5.

Nemo Rangers upped the ante after the interval as they outscored the Togher side by three points to one to put themselves in the driving seat.

The Trabeg side were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute, from which Kerins drilled home a goal to give his side a lead of 1-8 to 0-7.

Eoin Barrett converted St Finbarr’s only free midway through the second half, but Paul Hogan replied with a point from play.

In the final quarter, scoring opportunities were at a premium before Graham Cummins got a point for Nemo Rangers with four minutes remaining.

St Finbarr’s had Nemo Rangers pinned back and McCann reduced the deficit to two points with a goal from the edge of the square.

Seandún treasurer Brian Twomey presenting the trophy to Nemo Rangers captain Paul Hogan.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: J Kerins 1-3 (1-0 pen); Paul Hogan 0-4 (0-1 f); N Weldon, D Mehigan, G Cummins 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: G McCann 1-3; E Barrett (f) W Flood, S McCarthy, C Haines, C Moran 0-1 each.

NEMO: N O’Sullivan; J Griffin, K Stone, R Hose; B Twomey, Philip Hogan, N Weldon; G Cummins, J O’Keeffe; D Mehigan, L O’Sullivan, C Kerins; Paul Hogan, J Kerins, D Dalton.

Subs: S O’Neill for Griffin (17), S Marshall for O’Sullivan, J Collins for Dalton (both 38), E Seymour for Paul Hogan (51, inj), B O’Regan for Seymour (54, inj), B Murphy for Weldon (59).

St FINBARR'S: J Burns; C Dwane, R Ahern, M Clarkson; L O’Shea, F Linnane, S Barry-Murphy; H Broderick, S McCarthy; G McCann, C Haines, C Moran; W Flood, S McCarron, E Barrett.

Subs: R O’Donovan for Dwane (h-t), S Kiely for Barrett, O Flood for Moran (both 48).

Referee: Trevor Lyons (Douglas).