Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 08:57

Nemo Rangers hold off rivals St Finbarr's to lift league at Ballinlough

Jerry Kerrins and Paul Hogan led the scoring while former Cork City striker Graham Cummins was also in action for the Trabeg outfit
Nemo Rangers hold off rivals St Finbarr's to lift league at Ballinlough

Nemo Rangers, the Seandún Division 4 Football League champions.

John Leonard

Nemo Rangers 1-10 St Finbarr’s 1-8

NEMO Rangers claimed the AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Junior Football League Division 4 title as they defeated St Finbarr’s in the decider at Ballinlough.

The opening half was evenly contested, but a penalty in the 40th minute gave Nemo Rangers the initiative as they were favoured by the elements after the break. The Togher side, to their credit, refused to give up without a struggle as their last-gasp rally yielded a goal deep into stoppage time.

Both sides had two points each on the board before St Finbarr’s opened up a two-point gap with unanswered points from play by Ger McCann and Shane McCarthy.

Paul Hogan converted a 13-metre free for the Trabeg side, but McCann promptly restored St Finbarr’s two-point advantage with his third point from play.

Niall Weldon and Jerry Kerins tied the scores with points from play, but Cian Haines’ point in injury time at the end of the first half, gave St Finbarr’s an interval lead of 0-6 to 0-5.

Nemo Rangers upped the ante after the interval as they outscored the Togher side by three points to one to put themselves in the driving seat.

The Trabeg side were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute, from which Kerins drilled home a goal to give his side a lead of 1-8 to 0-7.

Eoin Barrett converted St Finbarr’s only free midway through the second half, but Paul Hogan replied with a point from play.

In the final quarter, scoring opportunities were at a premium before Graham Cummins got a point for Nemo Rangers with four minutes remaining.

St Finbarr’s had Nemo Rangers pinned back and McCann reduced the deficit to two points with a goal from the edge of the square.

Seandún treasurer Brian Twomey presenting the trophy to Nemo Rangers captain Paul Hogan.
Seandún treasurer Brian Twomey presenting the trophy to Nemo Rangers captain Paul Hogan.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: J Kerins 1-3 (1-0 pen); Paul Hogan 0-4 (0-1 f); N Weldon, D Mehigan, G Cummins 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: G McCann 1-3; E Barrett (f) W Flood, S McCarthy, C Haines, C Moran 0-1 each.

NEMO: N O’Sullivan; J Griffin, K Stone, R Hose; B Twomey, Philip Hogan, N Weldon; G Cummins, J O’Keeffe; D Mehigan, L O’Sullivan, C Kerins; Paul Hogan, J Kerins, D Dalton.

Subs: S O’Neill for Griffin (17), S Marshall for O’Sullivan, J Collins for Dalton (both 38), E Seymour for Paul Hogan (51, inj), B O’Regan for Seymour (54, inj), B Murphy for Weldon (59).

St FINBARR'S: J Burns; C Dwane, R Ahern, M Clarkson; L O’Shea, F Linnane, S Barry-Murphy; H Broderick, S McCarthy; G McCann, C Haines, C Moran; W Flood, S McCarron, E Barrett.

Subs: R O’Donovan for Dwane (h-t), S Kiely for Barrett, O Flood for Moran (both 48).

Referee: Trevor Lyons (Douglas).

More in this section

Tadhg O'Connell wins latest Muskerry GAA award Tadhg O'Connell wins latest Muskerry GAA award
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-NOTTINGHAM FOREST The Longshot: Saudi swag shows its pulling power is getting stronger
Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Cork's Denise O'Sullivan confirmed to start against Australia after recovering from injury
Cork GAA
<p>Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan during a Republic of Ireland training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan says playing for Republic gives her ‘connection’ to family 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more