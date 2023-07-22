Ringmahon Rangers dominate the first half but exit FAI Cup away to Kerry FC

Kerry FC 2 Ringmahon Rangers 0

RYAN Kelliher proved to be the match-winner for Kerry FC, the forward scoring twice late on to hand them a first win on home soil to go through to the second round of the Sports Direct FAI Cup.

Ringmahon for large spells were the better side, the MSL representatives in the cup certainly did themselves proud, causing Kerry hassle, especially in the opening half when Evan Galvin, Stephen Kenny and Anthony McAlavey looked impressive up front.

Ringmahon started much the better of the two teams, almost scoring inside the opening minute. McAlavey split the defence and Galvin was there to strike for goal, but Lee Axworthy got down to save.

The visitors dominated the possession as Galvin struck the crossbar after 12 minutes. Jamie O’Sullivan whipped in a free but Axworthy was able to gather.

The Kingdom side started to come into the game and looked more menacing but at the other end, Adam Delurey on the half volley shot wide.

On the half hour mark, the first real chance of the night for Kerry materialised, Sean O'Connell whipping a ball into the area and Aladesanusi headed at goal but it was limp and into the hands of Eric Grimes.

Gaxha was making use of runs down the left wing to try to create chances, the first went into the hands of Grimes, the second met the head of Daniel Okwute but again another chance that went over the crossbar.

As the whistle sounded, Kerry headed for the dressing room knowing they could have easily been a goal down in the tie, needing a much better performance to advance past the MSL side.

Kerry's Ethan Kos tackles Ringmahon Rangers' Stephen Kenny. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Gaxha had a gift of a chance just two minutes into the second half, Cian Brosnan with great vision to put the ball back across the box and Gaxha tried to apply the finish but it flew over the crossbar.

The goal would come after 75 minutes. Cian Brosnan tried a shot that was deflected before Sean McGrath played a ball in for Ryan Kelliher, he struck home from outside the area to the bottom right-hand corner with a low strike.

Anthony McAlavey tried to create an immediate reply for Ringmahon, he shot from range but it flew wide.

Ronan Teahan tried his luck from range minutes later as Kerry now had the confidence to attack with purpose. McGrath again down the left to Gaxha, who crossed into the box, it rebounded off a Ringmahon defender and Kelliher pounced to strike home from close range.

Now 2-0 up, Kerry kept pressing for more and Grimes had to make a couple of good saves late on.

KERRY: Lee Axworthy; Cian Barrett (Rob Vasiu h-t), Samuel Aladesanusi, Ethan Kos, Sean O’Connell; Sean McGrath, Ronan Teahan, Martin Coughlan (Matt Keane 85), Nathan Gleeson (Cian Brosnan h-t); Leo Gaxha, Daniel Okwute (Ryan Kelliher 67).

RINGMAHON: Eric Grimes, Ewan Lee (Adam O’Callaghan 64), Mark Horgan, Phillip Keane, Adam Delurey (Gearoid Morrissey 81); Jamie O’Sullivan (Cameron Harlson 81), Anthony Whitehead, Alan Happi; Evan Galvin, Stephen Kenny (Jack Cairns 72), Anthony McAlavey.

Referee: Marc Lynch.