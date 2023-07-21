Cobh Ramblers knocked out of the FAI Cup away to UCD

UCD 3 Cobh Ramblers 2

Cobh Ramblers suffered defeat in the First Round of the FAI Cup, after narrowly losing away to UCD on Friday night.

The Rams started strongly, but the Premier Division side were clinical when they got going and proved too strong, despite a gallant effort from Keegan’s side late on.

UCD had much of the ball in the early stages, but they lacked cutting edge in the final third. Dale Holland and Wilson Waweru combined to spark the first chance for Cobh, but the former’s long-range effort was well wide of the target.

The Students created a long-range opportunity of their own in the 15th minute, but Ciaran Behan’s volley from distance sailed over the crossbar.

A mistake from Brendan Barr proved costly for the hosts, as he lost possession and gave it straight to Dale Holland. The Ramblers midfielder ran with it to the edge of the box before firing into the bottom corner, with the ball striking the post as it went into the net.

Pierce Philips congratulates Dale Holland after he opened the scoring for Cobh Ramblers against UCD last night. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho

UCD looked to respond instantly through Sean Brennan who took a shot from range, but it was well blocked by Charlie Lyons.

Jack Keaney found the equaliser from a free kick in the 24th minute, as his low, but powerful strike just outside the area flew under the wall and into the bottom corner.

Jesse Dempsey played a dangerous pass through to Daniel Norris, who took a shot at Lee Steacy’s near post, but the goalkeeper did well to get down and turn it around for a corner.

Lorcan Healy was called into action up the other end, as Mikie Rowe’s strong effort from distance put the goalkeeper under pressure, but Healy kept the game level with a decent save.

Michael Raggett set up Norris with a back heel, and the winger hit a curling effort at goal from just inside the box, but it was cleared in acrobatic fashion by Lyons.

The subsequent corner was taken by Adam Verdon, and his delivery was dangerously close to the Ramblers’ goal line. Waweru leaped high, but accidentally headed it into his own net, giving UCD the lead in the 50th minute.

The hosts doubled their advantage 10 minutes later, as Dempsey won possession from Byrne in the middle of the park. The wing-back drove forward and played it through to the running Norris, who finished coolly when one-on-one with Steacy.

The Rams did get one back in the 71st minute, as Liam Kervick’s brilliant corner kick was met with the head of Dean Larkin, who netted his first goal in a Ramblers shirt.

UCD almost sealed the win moments later when Michael Gallagher crossed it into Danu Kinsella Bishop, who headed it from close range. Steacy reacted magnificently, making a world-class save, but the Rams couldn’t find the equaliser they needed.

UCD: L Healy; R Bowden, A Wells, J Keaney, B Barr (M Gallagher 62), M Raggett (D Kinsella Bishop 72), C Behan, J Dempsey (J Doyle 92), D Norris (D Babb 92), S Brennan, A Verdon.

COBH: L Steacy; M McCarthy (L Kervick 67), C Browne, B Frahill, C Lyons, W Waweru, P Phillips, M Rowe (M McKevitt 84), A Byrne (T O’Brien 67), D Larkin, D Holland (J Doherty 84).

Referee: Declan Toland (Wicklow).