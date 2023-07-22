Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 11:14

Wilton advance with extra effort against Glenthorn Celtic in fiery FAI Shield derby

Glenthorn finished with nine players as Caitlyn O’Sullivan hit the winner at Pat Bowdren Park
Wilton advance with extra effort against Glenthorn Celtic in fiery FAI Shield derby

Wilton who defeated Glenthorn Celtic 2-1 after extra time to reach the FAI Women's Amateur Shield final. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Howard Crowdy

Wilton 2 Glenthorn Celtic 1 (after extra time) 

PREMIER Division side Wilton had to fight hard to overcome First Division opponents Glenthorn Celtic after extra time in a thrilling FAI Women's Amateur Shield semi-final match at Pat Bowdren Park with the visitors finishing the game with nine players.

In a feisty Cork derby, it was Glenthorn who started well, forcing a corner within the first minute of the game, but the home side pressed forward soon after with Glenthorn keeper Kirsty Barrett doing well to save from Ava Ronan and Elizabeth O’Connor as Wilton forced five corners in the first 11 minutes.

Wilton keeper Allie Ashley did well to dive at the feet of Glenthorn’s Nicole O’Brien while at the other end, Barrett did well blocking Caitlyn O’Sullivan’s attempt ion goal from 12 yards as play was going from end to end.

Glenthorn pressed forward themselves, Becky Kearney’s free going over while Liadh Forde managed to get behind the Wilton defence only to be tackled in the area by Zoe Murphy 15 yards out with the goal at her mercy.

Wilton pressed forward again, Barrett clearing from O’Sullivan’s free kick from 30 yards and tipped Lydia Looney’s effort over the bar for yet another Wilton corner late in the half as the first half drew to a close.

It was Glernthorn who took the lead four minutes into the second half when Lya Gilhooly flicked the ball into the Wilton net from 12 yards from a corner, much to the delight of the travelling supporters.

However, Glenthorn were soon reduced to 10 players and within seven minutes of the sending off Wilton managed to equalise in the 65th minute when Ava Ronan’s free was punched away by Barrett only to fall to Caitlyn O’Sullivan who thumped the ball into the net from close range.

Buoyed by their equalising score, Wilton pressed forward with chances falling to Looney, O’Sullivan, Emma O’Connor and Zoe Murphy with the Glenthorn defence holding well and Barrett having an exceptional game in the Glenthorn goal despite their numerical disadvantage as the full time whistle blew with the sides level at 1-1.

Extra time had to be played, Wilton’s Ava Ronan’s effort from the edge of the area skimming the top of the crossbar in the 93rd minute, but a minute later Wilton took the lead when Caitlyn O’Sullivan’s low shot from 18 yards found the back of the net.

Glenthorn pressed forward for the equaliser, Maggie Cullen’s effort from 40 yards being held by the Wilton keeper Allie Ashley, but Glenthorn were dealt a further blow with a second sending-off at the start of the second period of extra time.

Their legs started to tire as Wilton played out the extra few minutes and advanced into the final.

Glenthorn Celtic before the game at Pat Bowdren Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Glenthorn Celtic before the game at Pat Bowdren Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

WILTON: Allie Ashley, Eimear Roantree, Niamh O’Regan, Sophie Hurley, Zoe Murphy, Emma O’Connor, Caitlyn O’Sullivan, Barbara O’Connell, Elizabeth O’Connor, Lydia Looney, Ava Ronan, Robyn Murphy, Catherine Cooke.

GLENTHORN: Kirst Barrett, Simone Austin, Nicole Breen, Jessica Burns, Maggie Cullen, Liadh Forde, Lya Gilhooly, Stacey Foley, Nicole O’Brien, Beacky Kearney, Nicole Timmins, Pamela Coleman, Julie Peyton, Emma Sheehan, Sophie Thompson, Chloe Buckley. 

Referee: John Corcoran

More in this section

Tadhg O'Connell wins latest Muskerry GAA award Tadhg O'Connell wins latest Muskerry GAA award
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-NOTTINGHAM FOREST The Longshot: Saudi swag shows its pulling power is getting stronger
Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Cork's Denise O'Sullivan confirmed to start against Australia after recovering from injury
Cork SoccerCWSSL
<p>Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan during a Republic of Ireland training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan says playing for Republic gives her ‘connection’ to family 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more