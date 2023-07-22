Wilton advance with extra effort against Glenthorn Celtic in fiery FAI Shield derby

Wilton 2 Glenthorn Celtic 1 (after extra time)

PREMIER Division side Wilton had to fight hard to overcome First Division opponents Glenthorn Celtic after extra time in a thrilling FAI Women's Amateur Shield semi-final match at Pat Bowdren Park with the visitors finishing the game with nine players.

In a feisty Cork derby, it was Glenthorn who started well, forcing a corner within the first minute of the game, but the home side pressed forward soon after with Glenthorn keeper Kirsty Barrett doing well to save from Ava Ronan and Elizabeth O’Connor as Wilton forced five corners in the first 11 minutes.

Wilton keeper Allie Ashley did well to dive at the feet of Glenthorn’s Nicole O’Brien while at the other end, Barrett did well blocking Caitlyn O’Sullivan’s attempt ion goal from 12 yards as play was going from end to end.

Glenthorn pressed forward themselves, Becky Kearney’s free going over while Liadh Forde managed to get behind the Wilton defence only to be tackled in the area by Zoe Murphy 15 yards out with the goal at her mercy.

Wilton pressed forward again, Barrett clearing from O’Sullivan’s free kick from 30 yards and tipped Lydia Looney’s effort over the bar for yet another Wilton corner late in the half as the first half drew to a close.

It was Glernthorn who took the lead four minutes into the second half when Lya Gilhooly flicked the ball into the Wilton net from 12 yards from a corner, much to the delight of the travelling supporters.

However, Glenthorn were soon reduced to 10 players and within seven minutes of the sending off Wilton managed to equalise in the 65th minute when Ava Ronan’s free was punched away by Barrett only to fall to Caitlyn O’Sullivan who thumped the ball into the net from close range.

Buoyed by their equalising score, Wilton pressed forward with chances falling to Looney, O’Sullivan, Emma O’Connor and Zoe Murphy with the Glenthorn defence holding well and Barrett having an exceptional game in the Glenthorn goal despite their numerical disadvantage as the full time whistle blew with the sides level at 1-1.

Extra time had to be played, Wilton’s Ava Ronan’s effort from the edge of the area skimming the top of the crossbar in the 93rd minute, but a minute later Wilton took the lead when Caitlyn O’Sullivan’s low shot from 18 yards found the back of the net.

Glenthorn pressed forward for the equaliser, Maggie Cullen’s effort from 40 yards being held by the Wilton keeper Allie Ashley, but Glenthorn were dealt a further blow with a second sending-off at the start of the second period of extra time.

Their legs started to tire as Wilton played out the extra few minutes and advanced into the final.

Glenthorn Celtic before the game at Pat Bowdren Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

WILTON: Allie Ashley, Eimear Roantree, Niamh O’Regan, Sophie Hurley, Zoe Murphy, Emma O’Connor, Caitlyn O’Sullivan, Barbara O’Connell, Elizabeth O’Connor, Lydia Looney, Ava Ronan, Robyn Murphy, Catherine Cooke.

GLENTHORN: Kirst Barrett, Simone Austin, Nicole Breen, Jessica Burns, Maggie Cullen, Liadh Forde, Lya Gilhooly, Stacey Foley, Nicole O’Brien, Beacky Kearney, Nicole Timmins, Pamela Coleman, Julie Peyton, Emma Sheehan, Sophie Thompson, Chloe Buckley.

Referee: John Corcoran