Throwback Thursday: Six red cards in fiery final at Turner's Cross

IT’S 20 since Roches Stores and Postal Workers met for the one and only time in the final of the Business League’s blue ribband competition, the 50th Irish Life & Permanent TSB Cup final at Turner’s Cross on Thursday, May 1, 2003.

History will record that the match ended in a draw, 1-1, after extra time and that Roches won the replay 1-0 at the FAI Grounds in Bishopstown 22 days later. However, an event in the first match which saw three players from each side sent off, five in one incident, and how it was dealt with afterwards would lead to a change in the rules which clubs are all too familiar with today.

The clubs first met way back in a shield tie on September 9, 1976, with Postal winning 2-1. Following Roches’ two consecutive Premier Cup Final wins on penalties in 1986 and ’87 which deprived the Workers of a treble on both occasions, tensions between the teams always ran high. Going into the first match at Turner’s Cross the teams had played each other on 52 occasions with Postal enjoying the lion’s share of victories. Outside the two drawn Premier Cup finals before penalties decided the outcomes, the teams had only drawn on four other occasions.

The Workers found the net on 116 occasions while Roches lagged well behind on 65.

Following their domination in the 1980s, Postal’s fortunes dipped in the next decade with only a cup triumph in 1995 and two shield successes in 1996 and 1998 to show in the honours list. Having lost to Cork Examiner in the cup final in 1991 and suffered relegation the following year, Roches bounced back to go close to winning the double in 1996, only losing the league in a play-off with Smurfits after beating Cara Partners in the cup final.

RECORD

Roches would go on to contest two further cup finals in 2000 and 2001 before Postal would claim their last and record-breaking 13th top-flight title in 2002.

Both teams got their 2002-'03 cup campaigns underway on Sunday, February 23. Goals from Declan Dennehy and James McSweeney for Postal against Rochestown Park Hotel set up a tie against Naval Services in the last four on March 3.

Roches needed sudden death penalties on the same Sunday in February to shake off Super Valu after Aidan McSweeney opened the scoring. The opening eight minutes of Postal’s tie with the Navy produced three goals, the first after two minutes from Alan Collins. Jason Lynch equalised for the Navy three minutes later before Dan Kenneally converted from the penalty spot. Adrian Coleman got a third in the 55th minute.

Two weeks beforehand, Graham Todd and Dave Lombard (penalty) sealed Roches’ 2-1 win over EMC.

Both semi-finals were played on Sunday, April 13 with Postal in complete control against the following year’s winners, MCM. Captain Dan Kenneally grabbed two with Paul Madden and Gavin Buckley also among the goals in the 4-0 win. Roches tie against Co Council was a tighter affair at Pfizer Park with McSweeney and Mark Byrne scoring in their best of three-goal victory.

Referee Robbie Gregan is welcomed onto the pitch before his last competitive match featuring Roches Stores and Postal Workers at the FAI Grounds in 2003. Picture: Finbarr Buckley

There was little to get excited about in the opening half hour of the final on May 1 until Aidan McSweeney opened the scoring for Roches with a terrific header from Karl Buckley’s corner. Ten minutes later from a rare attack Paul Madden swung in a corner from the right which was only half cleared to Adrian Coleman whose return was crashed home by Declan Dennehy for 1-1.

With the Workers coming more into the contest in the second half a tackle from behind on Postal striker James McSweeney in the 65th minute resulted in a flash point involving players from both teams and leaving referee Robbie Gregan, in his last match, with no option but to send off three from Postal and two from Roches.

A sending-off after a second yellow card offence left Roches with only eight on the pitch as well going into the second period of extra time.

The ‘ Evening Echo’ reported on its back page the following evening that, ‘Red Mist descends on Turner’s Cross as six sent off in final’. Roches appealed their three dismissals and as the replay took place before the hearings, captain John O’Neill, who scored the winner, and John Hayes lined out at the FAI Grounds on May 23.

The loophole of playing while waiting for a hearing was closed following the affair and from then on a sending-off is punished by an automatic suspension in the match after the sending-off.

ROCHES: Paudie O’Mahony; Jim Lynam, Gavin Quinlan; Niall Graham, John Hayes; John O’Neill (c), Dave Lombard, Ian Lynam; Karl Buckley, Cian Clifford, Aidan McSweeney.

POSTAL: Tony Hackett; Michael Monahan (Michael Burke), Jonathan Newman; Tony Madden, Brian Newman; Dan Kenneally (c), Adrian Coleman, Gavin Buckley; Declan Dennehy, Pat Daly, James McSweeney.

REPLAY

ROCHES: Phil Chambers for Graham, Brendan O’Callaghan for Ian Lynam.

POSTAL: Pat O’Sullivan for Hackett, Ger Cronin for Monahan, Michael Burke for Jonathan Newman, Alan Collins for Kenneally, Paul Madden for Buckley, Martin Nagle for Daly, Kieran Walsh for McSweeney.

Referee: Robbie Gregan.

Assistant Referees: Graham Duffy, Andy Mylod.