Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 10:32

Tony Considine on Limerick v Kilkenny: Key battles will swing All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park

Cats have lost their last four deciders on Jones Road and they'll be up against it here too, argues Echo hurling expert Tony Considine
TJ Reid was left frustrated after the defeat to Limerick last summer. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tony Considine

SUNDAY will be a huge day for Limerick hurlers and I would have to say that it’s the best Limerick team I have ever seen.

They seem to have it all — power, strength, athleticism, spirit, and skill, and above all, a killer instinct, well-coached, well-managed, and a winning mentality.

That is a combination of any great team. They have been under the cosh a few times this year but still found a way to get over the line. That is not luck, it’s having the ‘know-how’ to win tight battles.

On Sunday, though, they will face a team that also knows how to win tight battles.

Even when everything seems to go wrong, Kilkenny always appear to be able to pull it out of the fire. 

They looked in trouble in the Leinster final but still sneaked it with pure stubbornness and that ‘never say die’ spirit. In the semi-final against Clare, they did something similar.

Eoin Cody has developed into one of the best forwards in hurling. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
So you see, we have two teams with a similar mentality; it will be steel against steel; a savage commitment from both sides.

One of the best games last year was the Munster final between Limerick and Clare. One of the main reasons it was so good was the outstanding performance of the referee John Keenan who let the game flow in a great way.

Most people were talking about his excellent performance that day, refereeing the game the way it should be done. I hope he can do the same again on Sunday.

Everyone will be happy if he does because this game will take firm handling from the word go. There will be no holding back from either team.

It will be a tough, physical, dogged game; no place for the faint-hearted. There will be battles all over the field. I would not be surprised to see a lot of cards produced. There is an awful lot at stake.

Both counties’ reputations are on the line, and no one will give an inch. Isn’t that really something to look forward to?

The ref will have a big part to play. Hopefully, he is up for the job.

Limerick and Kilkenny are the two best teams in the country, having already met in the league final this year, with Limerick winning easily enough. That will have no bearing on what will happen on Sunday.

BIG LOSSES

Limerick will be missing two vital players in Sean Finn and especially Declan Hannon, their captain.

John Kiely may be the manager, but Hannon is the general on the field. He is a huge loss to Limerick, with his reading of the game and positional sense, as well as his scores at vital times. I don’t think Limerick have a player to replace him in that position, not of the same standard anyway.

Will Kilkenny exploit that?

I’m not so sure, as four of their forwards were taken off against Clare the last day.

Will they start Walter Walsh this time? Will Billy Drennan start? Where will they play TJ Reid? All big questions for Derek Lyng.

Kilkenny always seem to pull a rabbit out of the hat in All-Ireland finals. Don’t be surprised if they do the same on Sunday.

Most importantly for Kilkenny is how their defence handles Limerick’s attack. 

Aaron Gillane is on the form of his life. Who will pick him up?

Will it be Hue Lawlor, or the man that marked him last year, Tommy Walsh?

Aaron Gillane is current favourite for Hurler of the Year. Picture: John Sheridan/Sportsfile
After that, Kilkenny have Hegarty and Morrissey, and Peter Casey to contend with, not to mention, maybe Cian Lynch and Seamus Flanagan. No pressure there!

The defence could, and will, have a busy day, but of course that is what they love in Kilkenny; taking on the best and doing their best to put them down.

At the other end, Eoin Cody is having a similar type of year to Gillane, so how will the Limerick defence handle him? Will Barry Nash pick him up? A big task. 

Also, Adrian Mullen is another huge player and a danger as well — always seems to come up with scores at vital times.

We all know what TJ can do. Giving away frees is not the best option for Limerick, as he will nail them all.

Kyle Hayes will need to be at his best in defence, and he is also having a great year and is one of the main leaders of his team, and he is in the running for Hurler of the Year, along with Gillane and Cody. Whoever delivers, will decide that.

RECORD-SETTING

Limerick are favourites and rightly so. They are going for four in a row.

Kilkenny are going for four of a different kind. They have lost the last three All Ireland finals they have been in — 2016, 2019, and 2022 — not a record they like having.

Limerick beware.

