Cork v Galway: Linda Mellerick on the huge camogie clash at Nowlan Park

SATURDAY: Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie semi-final: Cork v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 5.30pm.

REGARDLESS of the result of the last three meetings between Cork and Galway, it’s a whole new ball game tomorrow in UPMC Nowlan Park as the rival counties meet again, in the All-Ireland senior championship semi-final.

Cork have been stung by Galway four times in the last two seasons. The 2022 league final, their final group game in the 2023 league where they were already qualified, tested players, and gave Galway a way back into a final they looked to have missed out on. Galway’s win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh alone would not have been enough had Tipperary beaten Kilkenny, but they lost by a point.

Galway were in and they won the final, by four points. It was a game Cork could have won but they wasted a host of chances in the second half. Cork would happily offer up both league finals to beat Galway tomorrow and reach their third All-Ireland final in a row. Championship is what matters.

Chance after chance was squandered in Athenry seven weeks after Cork’s league final defeat as they lost 1-12 to 0-12 in the opening round of this year’s championship. No score from play in the second half, 10 second-half wides, and no goal, after a number of chances. Galway got one goal chance and they took it. It decided the game. A conversion rate of 35% was a stat Cork’s management were shocked with.

Six weeks later in their All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Kilkenny, despite leaving three goal chances behind them and being denied an obvious penalty they dug out the win, their conversion rate was at 65%.

Improving those stats is an area Cork’s coaches have worked on considerably in the intervening weeks and it has improved, even though they had a shaky ending to their quarter-final game with Kilkenny having been five points up.

They let the Cats back in and in the closing stages, anything can happen. But they survived. Another game, another lesson learned.

Galway were the 2021 champs and lost their crown at the semi-final stage to Kilkenny last season, Cork subsequently beaten by the Cats in the final.

Galway’s league victory came with new faces, Niamh Kilkenny, Sarah Dervan, Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath, Sarah Healy and the retired Heather Cooney unavailable. Cathal Murray has doubled up as senior and intermediate boss in recent seasons. In 2022, the intermediates won the title. The blend is working well.

Cork were without Ashling Thompson, Katrina Mackey, and Orla Cronin.

Thompson, Laura Hayes, Cronin, and Cliona Healy were all introduced in the quarter-final second half. What a formidable introduction they were. There is now serious competition for places with injuries behind Cork, a clean bill of health in the camp, fitness levels improving all the time for those returning, and players such as Healy finding form again.

Cork are in a good position going into the game. It’ll be three weeks since Galway played their last competitive outing. And that against Down, which wasn’t suitable preparation for what lies ahead. Cork’s quarter-final route against Kilkenny has put them on the front foot.

DEPTH

Cork’s bench is stronger than Galway’s and they have to make that count. They have options.

Orlaith Cahalane, Cork, in action against Aoife Donoghue and Roisin Black, . Picture: Ray Ryan

I don’t imagine Matthew Twomey will jump in and start all four that came on. Those that filled their vacancies have done well and he may keep some key strength in reserve. I don’t expect Thompson will start. 60 minutes in Croke Park is too much of an ask for a player-only back training a number of weeks.

Hayes will start and hold one of the defensive flanks. Cliona Healy may regain a position and equally Orlaith Cahalane is another attractive option.

Galway keeper Laura Freeney replaces the experienced travelling Sarah Healy and should be tested. The two McGraths are back in the Galway squad, Siobhan at full-forward, Orlaith in the subs for their game against Down. Sarah Spellman returns at centre-forward. Sarah Dervan is also back in the starting 15.

Roisín Black has been tremendous at full-back since covering Dervan during the league, so Dervan is now operating in the corner. That’s a big change and is it a big ask for a player now aged 35?

Cork's Amy O’Connor is challenged by Shauna Healy and Rachael Hanniffy of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

With Cork playing a two-player inside line of Mackey and Amy O’Connor, it’s going to be some battle with Black and Dervan.