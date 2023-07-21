Saudi influence on world soccer grows as fans see rising stars flock to the Gulf

HOW long before we see children walking around Irish streets wearing Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad jerseys?

Some might argue that a club from one foreign country is as good, or bad, as another, but the manner and pace in which Saudi Arabia is taking over football, as well as many other sports, leaves a bad taste in the mouth, especially when you consider the human rights and ethical issues surrounding that nation.

And the thing is, it is only beginning.

The two above-mentioned clubs are among four Saudi sides to have been taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund recently, which essentially means these clubs are now bottomless money pits when it comes to hoovering up all the globe’s best footballing talent.

Chelsea have utilised the Saudi interest and money to balance their own books and bring them in line with their own Financial Fair Play limits.

Eduard Mendy was sold to Al-Ahli, N’Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad and Kalidou Koulibaly to Al-Hilal, as part of their fire sale that has also seen the likes of Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kovacic depart Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

Karim Benzema is this year’s marquee signing, after moving to Al-Ittihad on a free from Real Madrid, but Roberto Firmino and Marcelo Brozovic are also among those looking to top up their retirement fund by moving to the league.

They won’t be the last.

And while it seems a pity to see players of that calibre take the cash, at least you know it makes sense from their perspective financially, as they are all approaching the ends of their careers.

PRIME

But, to see the likes of Jota (24), Ruben Neves (26), and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (28), leaving Celtic, Wolves, and Lazio, respectively, before they even reach their prime, seems a shame, as they have effectively bowed out of top-level football prematurely.

We are likely to see many more young players head before the summer is over.

Manchester United are looking to offload as many of their deadwood as possible, as they have their own FPP issues, and must sell to be able to fund the proposed signings of Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat, so will be offering the likes of Alex Telles and Fred to any interested Saudi takers.

Therefore, the Saudi money will only be welcomed by most European clubs, as it suits them currently.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: AP

The Pandora’s Box that all these signings are opening resembles a can that can be just kicked down the road for now, but the Saudis are only getting going.

This time last year most of us had never heard of any of these clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo still played for Man United, and the World Cup in neighbouring Qatar had yet to happen.

The Ronaldo move to Al-Nassr opened the floodgates, while the World Cup legitimised the region’s use of football as a sportswashing tool.

When you encounter conversations discussing the Saudi El Clasico or see kids kicking a ball wearing Saudi club jerseys it will indicate that the Rubicon has well and truly been crossed, with the game never to return, and one suspects that these events are going to occur sooner rather than later, whether we like it or not.