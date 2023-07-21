John Horgan on hurling: Limerick on the verge of being the greatest of all

WHEN the curtain comes down on another inter-county hurling season at around 5pm on Sunday, it may well be a time for reflection in those that came up short, some maybe with more regrets than others.

The All-Ireland hurling championship is a small field, just 11 counties, five in Munster and six in Leinster.

It’s fair to say that the Munster championship is far more competitive, far more intense too, than its Leinster counterpart.

At the outset in Munster, it would be right to suggest that the five competing counties would be justified in believing that they could progress beyond the provincial championship. Predicting the three to emerge is far more difficult than it is in Leinster.

In Leinster, you could bet your bottom dollar most years that Kilkenny and Galway will top the group, Dublin and Wexford vying for third, and the others not really in the hunt.

The margins in Munster are much finer, as was illustrated again this season. The line between success and failure is much thinner, and that was the case on the final day of the group stage when there was so much to be decided.

DRAMA

Clare were already in the Munster final, Waterford couldn’t progress, so the drama centred on Limerick, Cork, and Tipperary.

We know Cork lost out, which had to be hard to take for a team that was so close, but ultimately so far from progression.

When you lose by a point in two of your four games, draw another, and win the other, it’s not really fair to be critical, but it’s a results business and Cork came up short.

So, how should we view the season on Leeside?

There were plenty of positives on how well they performed in a lot of games, but the negative has to be that they failed to get out of the province.

The squad has left a lot to build on going forward and the success of the U20s gives further cause for optimism.

There are no guarantees, however, and it might be even more difficult to emerge from Munster next season.

The loss of key players through injury disrupted Pat Ryan’s plans and while those players will be back next season, Cork will need greater depth in resources, similar to Limerick over the past few years, and what we saw with Kilkenny against Clare.

That will be the key for all counties; trying to embellish their squads to the point that carried Limerick and Kilkenny into Sunday’s final.

Clare were also deeply affected by injuries, and while they did have some players back for the semi-final, there is a realisation in the Banner County that their squad needs strengthening.

Tipperary hadn’t that squad depth either, neither had Waterford, and the absence, in Waterford’s case, of a major player like Tadhg de Búrca had defensive implications.

They did get it right in the final game against Tipperary, but it was too late.

The year as a whole has been a resounding success, Munster never fails to deliver and Leinster came up trumps too with the late, late drama in the final when Galway were caught by Kilkenny at the death.

Then we had one of the stories of the season when Westmeath came from 16 points down to defeat Wexford.

That result will be talked about forever in both counties and beyond for contrasting reasons — Westmeath’s greatest day, Wexford’s darkest.

UNLUCKY

A case could be made for Cork being the unluckiest team of the year with those two one-point defeats but in the cut-throat battleground of Munster that is its nature.

Whoever wins on Sunday will be the number one team for the season and righly so. On reflection, however, there’s only a puck of a ball between the top counties in both provinces; that was evident throughout the season.

That’s why the hurling championship is now so compelling, unlike in times past when it was a near certainty that Kilkenny, Tipp, or Cork would end the season with the McCarthy Cup.

The entire arena is far more competitive now with Limerick the dominant force, but with the chasing pack getting closer.

So, what’s our prediction for Sunday?

In the punditry stakes, Limerick will get the vote in most quarters because of recent history, but against a Kilkenny team still hurting from last year’s final loss, you would be inclined to keep your hands in your pockets and stay away from the betting shops.

The match-ups will be critical; we saw how Kilkenny’s Mikey Butler curtailed Clare’s Tony Kelly, one of the main reasons why the Cats are in the final.

Last Sunday we saw how Kerry sub Stephen O’Brien influenced the game against Derry when introduced. It’s never like it was before about the starting 15, it’s now all about the finishing 15 and the impact off the bench. Both Limerick and Kilkenny have a strong dugout and substitutions will be crucial.

Limerick have been through a lot in their three-in-a-row sequence and they are a galvanised squad, well aware that they are 70 minutes away from being recognised as the greatest team ever.

There will be different viewpoints on that, but to win four All-Irelands on the trot would be an incredible achievement because the championship era that we live in is the most competitive it has ever been and, unlike in the past when you could triumph by playing just four games, now it’s a lot more.

This Limerick team has long discovered the knack of finding a way, they are so battle-hardened and they get the vote.