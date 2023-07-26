It's throw-in time in the football championships

THE Cork GAA club season is about to be ignited with the start of the Bon Secours Hospital football championships.

Starting this evening and wrapping up on Sunday evening, there will be an incredible 30 games across all five grades: Premier senior, senior A, premier intermediate, intermediate A and the new premier junior grade. The eagerly awaited Round 1 group matches begins with a very intriguing contest this evening between Mitchelstown and Boherbue in intermediate A and concludes with six games on Sunday, All-Ireland football final day between the old foes, Kerry and Dublin.

2023 will be the fourth season of the group stage, a format that has come to be very popular with the clarity of the games a huge positive. A far cry from not that long ago when teams won an opening round game and not play again for three or four months later. Round 2 of the football championships are listed for August 18-20, a three week gap from the first game, with two rounds of hurling in between. The third and crucial group-stage fixtures will take place on September 8-10.

In between all that, the final phase of the divisions and colleges section of the championship will be decided. Carbery will face Duhallow in the last four in Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday, August 23 at 7.30pm. The victor will then proceed to face UCC in the decider on Sunday, August 27 also in Páirc Uí Rinn with throw in at 7pm. Carbery will be fancied to make it into the county championship proper once again having won this particular section in 2022.

The West Cork side lost to Ballincollig in the last eight of the championship. Duhallow won’t fear their opposition though. Ger O’Sullivan’s team have played three championship games, beating Muskerry twice, with the last win against the Mid-Cork outfit coming in the final of that particular section three weeks ago. Darragh Cashman is playing well for them in defence while up front, the evergreen Donncha O’Connor is in sparkling form.

The identities of the other club qualifiers in the Premier SFC will emerge after Round 3. The top two teams in the three groups advancing to the knockout stages. The side with the best record progressing to the semi-final, while the remaining five teams join the divisions/colleges representatives to make the three quarter-finals.

30th October 2022 St Michael's manager Dave Egan celebrates after defeating Knocknagree in the Bon Secours Hospital Senior A Football Championship final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Given there are just 12 teams, repeat pairings are inevitable. Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers meet on Friday evening, in what will be the third time in four seasons that the two West Cork rivals have locked horns. The Haven have won the previous two meetings, in 2020 and 2021. Carbery Rangers last win in this particular rivalry came back in August 2019, winning after extra-time in the second-round of the old championship format.

Nemo Rangers are the defending champions, a line that has been used quite often over the years. The Trabeg side meet Ballincollig on Friday evening, a team they have frequently met over the years, with the most recent meeting coming last year, when Paul O’Donovan’s side won by ten points in the semi-final.

Premier SFC Group A: Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Valley Rovers.

Group B: Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Éire Óg.

Group C: Douglas, St Michael’s, St Finbarr’s, Malllow.

Fixtures

THIS EVENING: IAFC R1: Mitchelstown v Boherbue, Mourneabbey, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY: Premier SFC R1: Nemo Rangers v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm; Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, 7.30pm.

SAFC R1: Kanturk v Fermoy, Killavullen, 8pm.

PIFC R1: Macroom v Naomh Abán, Cill na Martra, 7.30pm.

SATURDAY: Premier SFC R1: Carrigaline v Éire Óg, Ballincollig, 3pm; Douglas v St Michael’s, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm; St Finbarr’s v Mallow, Blarney, 5pm; Clonakilty v Valley Rovers, Bandon, 7.30pm.

SAFC R1: Knocknagree v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom, 3pm; Newcestown v Dohenys, Rossmore, 5pm; Clyda Rovers v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Coachford, 7pm; Newmarket v Kiskeam, Kanturk, 7pm.

PIFC R1: Cill na Martra v Aghada, Cloughduv, 3pm; Bandon v Rockchapel, Clondrohid, 4pm; Bantry Blues v Iveleary, Keakill, 5pm; Na Piarsaigh v Kilshannig, Grenagh, 5pm; Castletownbere v Nemo Rangers, Enniskeane, 6pm.

IAFC R1: Ballinora v Kildorrery, Watergrasshill, 5pm; St Vincent’s v Glanworth, Lisgoold, 5pm.

Premier JFC R1: Kinsale v St James’, Timoleague, 3pm; Urhan v Cullen, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, 3pm; Millstreet v Kilmurry, Ballyvourney, 5pm; St Nick’s v Ballydesmond, Glantane, 7.30pm.

SUNDAY: SAFC R1: Bishopstown v Ilen Rovers, Clonakilty, 7.30pm.

IAFC R1: Gabriel Rangers v Glenville, Kilmurry, 1pm; Glanmire v Dromtarriffe, Mallow, 1pm; Aghabullogue v Adrigole, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, 7.30pm.

Premier JFC R1: Buttevant v St Michael’s, Glantane, 7.30pm; St Finbarr’s v Cobh, Caherlag, 7.30pm.