Who will be the top scorer in this year's Premier SFC?

WITH the new Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC now just 48 hours away, the anticipation is building on Leeside.

We had some cracking games and no shortage of excitement last year, more of the same this season please. Who will finish as top scorer in the top flight in 2023? Incredibly, there were two players tied at the top last season as Nemo Rangers won the county title for a 24th time, more than anyone else around. An astonishing number of titles and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they add to that number again in October.

Nemo Rangers Luke Connolly and Castlehaven’s Brian Hurley were deadlocked at the end of the season at the top of the scoring charts. The Haven’s interest ended at the semi-final stage while Connolly kicked 0-8 out of his sides total of 1-16 in the win over St Finbarr’s in the final. The Barrs did rally towards the end with a Billy Hennessy goal but their tally of 2-9 wasn’t enough to reel in Nemo. Connolly, kicked 4-24 during the Cork championship campaign, with Hurley landing 1-33.

Brian O’Driscoll had a great campaign with his division Carbery, scoring 1-27 as he finished just six points off the leaders, which helped the Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s clubman earn a recall into John Cleary’s Rebels senior football side. His fellow West Cork player, Ruairi Deane also had a solid campaign, not just with his division Carbery, scoring 3-18 to slot into fourth place in the top scorers list, but he also was instrumental for his club Bantry Blues. The West Cork team lost the PIFC final to Kanturk, but that wasn’t down to a lack of effort from Deane and his teammates.

Cillian Myers-Murray will be a key player for St Finbarr’s as they try and win the Andy Scannell Cup, a trophy they last won in 2021, although he is an injury doubt for their first game on Saturday against Mallow. Myers-Murray impressed in a number of games in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 league this year. The Barrs went on to beat Nemo Rangers in the league decider. Myers-Murray wasn't togged out for that game, on a day both sides were missing quite a lot of players due to a number of reasons. The Barrs won by seven points in the end with the subs also making an impact that day. It shows the depth of squad Paul O’Keeffe has at his disposal.

Cillian Myers-Murray is an injury doubt for St Finbarr's game on Saturday. ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Former Cork star Daniel Goulding is still going strong for his club Éire Óg. They did endure a difficult campaign last year as the Ovens club had to beat Newcestown in the relegation final to avoid the drop. Goulding chipped in with 0-24 as he finished up in sixth place. Joint seventh were both Ballincollig sharpshooters in Darren Murphy (3-14) and Cian Dorgan (2-17). St Finbarr’s teammates Brian Hayes (4-9) and Steven Sherlock (1-18) were tied in ninth place.