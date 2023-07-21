The Longshot: Saudi swag shows its pulling power is getting stronger

THERE has been plenty of back and forth over the exodus of (mostly slightly past it) footballers from Europe to Saudi Arabia in the past six months.

Jordan Henderson’s rumoured departure from Anfield has stirred up plenty of conversation about his well-publicised support for LGBTQ+ (Al-Jebetiq?) issues, something the Saudis are not so strong on (you can expect a public flogging for being a homosexual).

Robbie Fowler, who now manages in the Arab second tier, defended himself and others, who have, or plan to travel to the Middle East league in a social media post this week, saying: “I think a lot of it boils down to people just slagging off footballers earning big money because they are footballers.

“It’s almost as if people from a certain background are not entitled to use their talent to earn big money.”

Fowler was never backward in supporting social issues as a player but would prefer we turn a blind eye to who his paymasters are now.

Henderson has been offered an eye-watering £700,000-a-week salary to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, who are now managed by Steven Gerrard. Liverpool are yet to accept a transfer offer from, with Henderson presently taking part in their training camp in Germany.

His team-mate Fabinho didn’t make that trip, with the Reds discussing a £40million transfer with Saudi Pro League champs Al-Ittihad.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo took a dig at Lionel Messi by saying that Saudi league is “much better” than the MLS (Messi has signed with Inter Miami until 2025 after his departure from Paris St-Germain.)

Its rapid rise being down to one man of course.

“My decision to go to Saudi was 100% crucial for clubs to bring in new top players. It’s a fact.”

“I thought was going to take a year, but it was six months. But I knew this was going to happen because in the Italian league when I went there, it was also dead and then rejuvenated.”

Messi had a $400 million contract offer from Al-Hilal and an option to return to Barcelona, but he chose Florida instead, where will earn a measly $54 million annually. That’s supplemented by still being a brand ambassador for Saudi tourism of course. And other marketing deals.

Earlier this year, Apple and MLS signed a $2.5 billion deal. As part of this Messi deal, Apple agreed to give the player a cut of every new subscription to the MLS League pass. They will also make a docu-series about his five World Cup appearances. And Messi will receive a percentage of Miami’s shirt sales and gain a stake in the club ownership.

Soccer fans in the US responded to the news of his arrival by buying tickets to every Miami game until the end of the season, with prices soaring by over 1,000%, as lowest ticket prices went from $29 to $329.

The Argentine remains 2/7 to win his eighth Ballon d’Or this year on the back of his performances at the World Cup

Tycoon pulls the plug on club’s sponsorship after email blunder

WHILE ‘Big Oil’ continues to pump money into football at home in the Middle East and abroad, one of the smaller players in the industry has decided to step back after he received some unexpected feedback from the club he supports.

Stephen Scott has stepped down as a director of a Scottish League Two club after he was apparently accidentally CC’ed in an email discussing his recent injection of cash into the club.

Unfortunately for Elgin City, he has also withdrawn a record sponsorship deal after claiming a fellow board member said he could stick his money “up his a**e” in an email circular.

Scott is the owner of Gleaner Oils, whose website says they are an established supplier of bulk fuels for over 65 years, with a distinguished track record for supplying lubricants, commercial fuels, agricultural fuels, and heating oil.

He has told how he read the abusive email, allegedly sent between fellow directors last Friday, and how it triggered his decision to quit his role at the club and pull out his money “with a heavy heart”.

The businessman, a lifelong supporter of the club, said he contacted the sender of the message and they then claimed they didn’t send the email and they “had been hacked”.

Scott said it was one of the proudest days of his life when he joined the board of his hometown club in 2019.

“On Friday I was copied in to a highly abusive email to other directors, suggesting amongst other things that I should “stick (my) sponsorship up (my) a**e”,” he said.

“The person on the board of the club from whose account that email emanated has been at pains to claim that he had been hacked, but nonetheless, whilst I am no snowflake, there are limits. After discussing with my wife and senior management at Gleaner we have decided to withdraw all of sponsorship of the club.

“I was left to feel that I had no option but to resign.” “Whereas only weeks ago the club were celebrating an offer made by Gleaner to become, I’m told, the club’s biggest-ever sponsor, we cannot continue with this offer as the terms of the email circulated do not reflect the way in which we do business.” The lesson learned: It’s probably best not to tell a lubricant tycoon where to stick it when things are going smoothly already.

The Irish ladies did well in their opener Down Under and were well worth a draw at least, but unfortunately, a silly penalty giveaway cost them. They should be buoyed by their showing and are now 6/1 to qualify to the next stages. Canada are up next on Wednesday.

Making your name in Open

WE mentioned on Tuesday that the last winner of The Open at Royal Liverpool was an Irishman, Rory McIlroy. We forgot to say that Ireland’s first and only major winner for many years was Fred Daly, who also triumphed at the Merseyside venue, back in 1947.

We mentioned a few weeks ago that the Stanley Cup in ice hockey, another trophy famous for being engraved with winners’ names, is peppered with mistakes.

The only one forever etched on the Claret Jug is next to Daly’s name and reads “Holylake”. It’s not actually the esteemed R&A’s fault, as winners’ had to organise getting their own names inscribed back then.

That only changed after 1967, when another Hoylake winner, Roberto Vincenzo, retuned the trophy without having added his own name.

Odds tell story of success

THE five-time Munster winners on the trot meet the Leinster four-timers in the All-Ireland this Sunday. The four-in-a-row Liam seekers are seeking to match the achievement that Brian Cody’s men completed in 2009.

So like the football decider a week later it’s the standout teams that you could have probably picked at the start of the year competing for glory, as it should be.

Despite wavering from them in individual matches throughout the season, I was fairly firm at the beginning that John Kiely’s side would win again this July and the bookies brook no argument here and offer them at 4/11 and the Cats are 13/5.

‘Well on course to create history

AARON Gillane, who was left out of the Treaty’s trip abroad at the beginning of the season (the least talked about thing in the whole season, surely), is in line to make some unique history by becoming the third man from the same club to win hurler of the year in successive years.

Patrickswell’s Cian Lynch got the nod in 2021 (as he did in 2018), followed by club man Diarmuid Byrnes last year. It would be a remarkable achievement for the club just west of Limerick city. And it’s 1/2 the ace, who nabbed 2-6 against Galway in the semi-final, will take the award.

If the Cats win, Eoin Cody may prevail at 7/2 and two other stellar performers for the men in green have been dynamo Darragh O’Donovan on 8/1 and Tom Morrissey on 12/1.

All-time hurling top scorer and 2015 winner TJ Reid is 14/1.

The Bet

KILKENNY are the most successful hurling county with 36 All-Irelands but now find themselves in the midst of a nine-year drought. Derek Lyng has had them purring at times this season, but they still look a fair bit off the champs, who they did push all the way last year. No firms are offering handicaps at time of writing, but Limerick can win this by six or more.