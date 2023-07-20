Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 13:22

Ireland v Australia: Vera Pauw's side pay the price in Women's World Cup opener

Underdogs competed well against the hosts and were unlucky not to secure a draw in front of a packed Stadium Australia
Denise O'Sullivan reacts to a decision against Australia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

Australia 1 Republic of Ireland 0

AUSTRALIA put an end to the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup party with Steph Catley’s second-half penalty giving the Matildas the win.

It was watched by millions with over 70,000 people in attendance at Stadium Australia, and a defiant performance from Vera Pauw’s players wasn’t enough to rescue a point.

Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan did what they could, as Ireland fought until the final few seconds.

It ended in disappointment, with the Australian captain getting the only goal of the game with just seven minutes played in the second half.

Before all of this happened, the build-up was about one player; Sam Kerr. The Chelsea striker is one of the most recognisable faces in women’s football and this World Cup was supposed to be her coronation.

With just an hour to kick-off, the Matildas confirmed that she was out with a calf injury that was picked up on Wednesday night in a training session, and Ireland did not alter their plans.

Pauw set the team up in their traditional 5-3-2 formation that had Denise O’Sullivan covering holes in defence while spraying passes to the front two. The low block worked in the opening 45 minutes, with Australia only creating two chances from corners.

Claire Hunt never had the ball under control for the first opportunity, and the second was headed narrowly wide at the back post.

A big reason why Ireland were so strong defensively was the close relationship between Niamh Fahey, Connolly, and Louise Quinn. The trio worked in tandem, and they were assisted by Heather Payne and Sinead Farrelly in closing down and cutting off passing lanes.

Creatively, Ireland were meek in the first half with their best chances coming from crosses. Australia easily dealt with these, and they got back to commanding the flow of the game once they got the ball back.

Everyone stopped for a second in the final minutes of the first half as a VAR looked at an incident in the Irish penalty are. Nothing was given and the two teams went into the break drawing 0-0.

When Marissa Sheva brought down Hayley Raso, the referee pointed to the spot and a penalty was awarded to Australia. Catley gave Brosnan no chances to save this as she sent the ball high and into the top right corner of the goal.

The Matildas were re-energised by this, and they picked Ruesha Littlejohn’s pocket once the game restarted. Mary Fowler took the shot and the ball went out for a goal-kick.

Vera Pauw reacted by bringing on Abbie Larkin and Lucy Quinn, and this transformed the way Ireland were playing. They were suddenly more attacking, and Australia were put under real pressure.

Larkin, who plays for Shamrock Rovers, was electric and helped Ireland win a number of corners in the final 15 minutes.

There was very little Ireland could do, as Australia held their ground and stopped them from playing through.

The best chance that was created came from Lucy Quinn going down on the edge of the area and a free-kick was awarded to Ireland. Connolly took this and the ball hit the wall and landed on the roof of the net.

Katie McCabe was set up by Larkin in the sixth minute of injury time, and a tame shot was easily stopped by Mackenzie Arnold.

Now it is all about getting a result against Canada next Wednesday, with Ireland looking to cause a major upset against the reigning Olympic champions.

The Irish team that made history by starting in the first World Cup game on Thursday. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
AUSTRALIA: Mackenzie Arnold; Cortnee Vine, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry, Ellie Carpenter, Kyra Cross.

Subs: Emily Van Egmond for Vine (75), Clare Polkinghorne for Fowler (84).

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Heather Payne, Sinead Farrelly, Kyra Carusa, Marissa Sheva.

Subs: Abbie Larkin for Farrelly (63) Lucy Quinn for Sheva (63), Izzy Atkinson for Carusa (87).

Referee: Edina Alves

