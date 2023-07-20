James McCarthy on Castlehaven’s championship preparations and split season challenges

CASTLEHAVEN have won the Andy Scannell Cup on five occasions, three since the turn of the 21st century.

Current boss James McCarthy was part of the management team back in 2003 and manager when they won it again in 2012. But, not since 2013 has the trophy passed the Viaduct bound for Union Hall.

The fact Castlehaven have pushed a very strong St Finbarr’s side all the way over the past two years at the semi-final stage of the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC shows they aren’t too far away. A mixed league this year, not helped by missing many key players, has given many young players valuable game time.

The Haven have been drawn with some familiar teams in their group: neighbours Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty and Carrigdhoun’s Valley Rovers.

McCarthy is pleased with the preparations heading into the first group-stage game against Carbery Rangers Friday week (28th) in Clonakilty at 8pm.

“The preparations have been as good as expected,” he says, “We were happy enough with the league finishing in mid-table in Division 1.

Castlehaven manager James McCarthy issues instructions. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

"We blooded a lot of young lads and they did well to be honest. We won our first four games. I suppose we did target them as well, we wanted to ensure we were safe as early as possible. The year is so long, you can’t expect players to be going at it hard for nine or 10 months of the season, you have to peak at the right time if you can manage that.

"After the fourth game, some lads went away on holidays etc, but we have the bulk of the panel together with a number of weeks and they have put in a really good training block and the lads are ready to go for the championship now."

Cork seniors Brian Hurley and Rory Maguire are injury doubts for the Haven's first game with McCarthy voicing his concerns over the split season.

Rory Maguire after Castlehaven beat the Barrs in 2020. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"Brian and Rory haven’t trained with us. With Brian, we have to manage him carefully given his hamstring history and Rory has a hamstring injury too. The question that has to be asked now is the split season working?

"It might be at inter-county level but I don’t think it’s working for the clubs. I don’t think this current system is sustainable, the players will only get sick of it. It’s a very long year, and players have very little time off and it’s the inter-county players that are suffering the most when they go back to their clubs, no break."

The GDA with the Cork County Board never stayed beyond two years at the helm in his previous three spells but now in his fourth stint and in his fourth season, he says the hunger is still strong and that Covid-19 impacted the first two years of his fourth stint.

“I only stay for two seasons and then I pull out because you need to freshen things up,” says McCarthy, “The players would only get sick of hearing the same voice. This spell has been different as the first two seasons we were in the middle of Covid-19 so you weren’t seeing players, it was all online, especially the first campaign. You have to have hunger to succeed at this level and if I didn’t think I had that, I wouldn’t be here.”